Big Poppa, the Sad Bulldog From Atlanta Becomes Quarantine Mascot, Pet Parents Send Virtual Hugs in a Viral Twitter Thread (View Pics)

It is a sad time for all of us, including our pets. Dogs and cats love to roam around outside with their masters. Especially the pups, who love to run around in the yard, playing with kids and getting massages from their owners. But aside from the belly rub and massages, the outdoor enrichment has been put on a halt, because of the fear of COVID-19 spread. Just like the rest of us, Big Poppa, a bulldog has a hard time to adjust with the isolation. Can you blame him? The adorable puppy, also known, Pop, has gone viral on social media because of his quarantine sadness. The pictures of the sad Big Poppa is leaving the internet users in tears. Pet parents soon join in to cheer the bulldog, so do their companions, other pets and pooches are sending virtual love to Big Poppa in this viral Twitter thread. How to Take Care of Dogs During Quarantine? From Making Dog Homes to Letting Them Watch Movies, Pet Parents Share Pics & Videos of How They Spend With Time Their Pooches.

Atlanta based, Rashida Ellis who is the owner of Pop, a three and a half-year-old English bulldog quickly became our quarantine mascot. Ellis shared a photo of her pet dog, having a particularly sad day in quarantine. She suspects that he is in this mood because he misses playing with the children in her apartment complex. The picture has gone viral. “Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio,” Ellis caption her tweet with a photo of sad Big Poppa. Quarantine Time With Pets: From Happy Dog Spraining Tail From Excessive Wagging to Man Using Drone to Walk Dog, 5 Cutest Videos on Internet to Watch RN!

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

"He kept making noises to get their attention, but we're six stories up and they can't hear him," Ellis told Buzzfeed News after Big Poppa's photo went viral. "I was like, Oh my god, he's really sad," she added.

🤣🤣 I bought Poppa a new bed during lockdown. It arrived to small but he wouldn't get out of it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TS3KG1DpOl — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

Big Poppa started to trend on Twitter, causing mass concern among users wanting to cheer up the doggie. From the looks of it, the outbreak of COVID-19 leading everyone to stay indoors has hit the pup harder. Ellis shared another video of the dog, who waits every night for his owner to finish all the work.

This is him waiting for me to finish working.... Every SINGLE Night 🤣🤦🏽‍♀️❤ pic.twitter.com/uoLavaQV8R — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 23, 2020

Animal lovers and other pets joined in to cheer him up by sending virtual love and support to the dog, as this will end soon, and we are all in this together.

Pls hug that dog for me oh man 😔 — Joe Dan Tony (@slowhnds) April 22, 2020

Larry the newbie is 9months and wants to say hi to #bigpoppa pic.twitter.com/SmYZApRU1A — Nicky (@darlinNicky) April 22, 2020

here’s a flower for Big Poppa, I hope it makes him feel better 🥺 pic.twitter.com/a9OWMfkZVe — 𝖕𝖆𝖛𝖑𝖔𝖛 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖈𝖔𝖗𝖌𝖎 🐶 (@PAVGOD) April 22, 2020

My bulldog is also kinda bored but is enjoying the quarantine cuddles. But on HIS terms. pic.twitter.com/xGnfZeKAmv — Dis-gusted (@SkipTrollington) April 22, 2020

Dogs are very social animals, and they need human interaction. The more, the better! This is a hard time, and the viral photo of the bulldog reminds us of the importance of staying indoors, in a bid to flatten the curve. Let us continue social distance and self-quarantining, so these days end soon, and Big Poppa can go back to play!