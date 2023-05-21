XXX stars may look like they have a fancy life, but if you look closer, there is a dark side to it, and Leah Gotti exposed the dark side of the porn industry on Twitter. The XXX porn star has opened out about one of the worst periods of her life: the time she battled to fit in at church while locked in an abusive relationship with a self-described Christian. A porn actor claims that while dating a Christian, she experienced discrimination in the church due to her occupation, as per The Daily Star. Former Pornstar Mia Khalifa Reiterates Consequences of Working in Porn Industry, Slams ‘Privileged Point of View’ Over Warnings About Sex Work.

Leah Gotti recently caused a stir in the XXX porn business with a trending Twitter thread that exposed the underbelly of the sex industry. But one of her most heartbreaking experiences was when she dated a domineering partner who forced her to close the company. Leah stated in a conversation with podcaster Holly Randall that when it comes to relationships: “all the ones after I started porn were abusive.”

One of the men who repeatedly assaulted Leah physically and mentally identified as a Christian. Leah stated that the males in the church youth group "just didn't want me coming anymore" because they had been showing each other explicit footage from her porn films.

Leah was rejected even though she insisted she was innocent. But she had already decided to leave that life behind due to her partner's increasingly aggressive behaviours. “I went on that talk show for the Christians,” she said. “I was actually going to church with his mom …[to a] Seventh-Day Adventist Church, and he made me dress super-modestly."

Leah Gotti's Tweet on Her Abuser

He has been charged. I was the only victim brave enough to stand up against him. But huge companies don’t care. They chalk it up as a “mistake” and keep booking https://t.co/FaayAAiOIc — Leah Gotti (@loveleahgotti) May 15, 2023

She Further Tweets

I just want everyone to know, I care & There are a lot of us who care. The louder we become, the more change will be made. My DMs are open. Please Don’t hesitate to speak up or out 🤍 — Leah Gotti (@loveleahgotti) May 15, 2023

Watch Full Video: Leah Gotti And The Viral Twitter Thread Exposing The Dark Side Of Porn

“He would call me like a dirty whore all the time. I hated myself – I was even hallucinating sometimes. Whenever I looked in the mirror it would be like a different face… “I was going to church a lot, and then one day I was walking into his mum's room before church and I heard her and her sister on the phone talking saying ‘just don't bring her’ you know… And it hurt my feelings a lot, and I asked why but she wouldn't tell me and then she finally told me. Some teenage boys at the church had recognised me from the porn that [I had] done.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2023 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).