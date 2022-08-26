National Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26. This day aims to raise awareness about adopting dogs who are currently in rescue centres. National Dog Day was first established in 2004 by pet and family lifestyle advocate Colleen Paige. It is an opportunity for all dog lovers to ensure that dogs live a safe, happy and abuse-free life. On this day, dog rescue organisations promote dogs of various breeds available for adoption. As you celebrate National Dog Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated quotes and captions that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day. Adorable Puppy HD Images, Viral Videos, Messages and Wishes to Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Canines.

The creator of National Dog Day, Colleen Paige, initiated the celebration of this day to draw attention to the number of dogs in shelters and to encourage adoption for those who have yet to find a place to call home. She decided on August 26 as the date for celebrating National Dog Day because on the same day, her family adopted Sheltie, when she was 10 years old. Here are quotes and captions that you can download and share as you post pictures of your dogs on various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram.

Quotes About Dogs Along With Adorable National Dog Day Images

International Dog Day 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: “My fashion philosophy is, if you’re not covered in dog hair, your life is empty.” – Elayne Boosler

National Dog Day 2022 (Photo Credits: Rawpixel)

Quote Reads: “No one appreciates the very special genius of your conversation as the dog does.” – Christopher Morley

National Dog Day 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: “A boy can learn a lot from a dog: obedience, loyalty, and the importance of turning around three times before lying down.” – Robert Benchley

National Dog Day 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: “If you don’t own a dog, at least one, there is not necessarily anything wrong with you, but there may be something wrong with your life.” – Roger A. Caras

This day has become a platform to encourage dog ownership of all breeds, mixed and pure, and continuously pushes for all dogs to live happy and abuse-free lives. To be a part of the promotion of National Dog Day, many people have joined forces with different rescue partners including The Human Society of United States and West Coast Labrador Retriever rescue. Here are quotes and captions that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them on National Dog Day 2022 on various social media platforms. Wishing everyone a Happy National Dog Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).