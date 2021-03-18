BLACKPINK’s Rosé is going solo again, not with her music career but with a new YouTube channel. Following her fellow bandmate Jennie's footsteps, who launched her YT channel earlier this year, Rosé too made her YT debut. It looks like BLACKPINK girls are increasing fan interaction to some degree. For her big YouTube debut, Rosé put up a one-hour long video, titled, ‘Interview Film,’ where she shared some intimate glimpses of her life. Rosé childhood, dreams, solo debut song, career and more, so many things were addressed in her very first YT video. Needless to say, fans, aka BLINKs cannot keep calm, as their very own K-Pop Queen is on YouTube too.

Rosé recently released her highly-anticipated solo song, ‘On the Ground,’ which had set a record for the most YT views in 24 hours by a solo K-Pop artist. The video garnered about 41.6 million views, breaking the decade-long record set by PSY back in 2012 for his ‘Gangnam Style,’ video, which was viewed 36 million times in its first 24 hours. Well, the K-Pop girl has surely high-up her skills!

While the BLINKs continue to enjoy the solo song, they were thrilled when Rosé finally launched her YouTube channel on March 18, 2021. The one-hour long video includes stills from her childhood, carrying out BLACKPINK activities, preparing for her solo album and more. Through the interview, she opens up about various aspects of her life, and the intimate revelations are leaving fans in awe!

Watch Rosé YT Debut Video:

BLINKs Are Thrilled!

These days Rosé's dream is to always be happy with a strong mind and heart. I love her so much, please be happy Rosie 🥺 YOUTUBER ROSÉ @BLACKPINK #ROSÉYoutubeChannel pic.twitter.com/If8MDeDZZz — ᴄʏᴀɴ (@cyanblink) March 18, 2021

Her Childhood Footage

This Is So Cute!

"To Pooh, I'm very sorry... " — Rosé I CAN'T with her. #ROSÉYoutubeChannel YOUTUBER ROSÉ pic.twitter.com/FK07vn9jB5 — BLACKPINK ROSÉ DAILY (@rosedailyupdate) March 18, 2021

Her first YT video went live only a few hours ago, and so far, it crossed a million views, and the count is only increasing. It is not clear how often will Rosé post videos on YouTube, but it sure up her game interacting with her fans a little more now.

