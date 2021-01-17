Blackpink’s Jennie Kim is on a roll! She just turned 25, and there is nothing that can stop her from doing more for her beloved fans. After becoming the first female K-Pop artist to cross over 600 million views on her song ‘SOLO,’ she sure realises the power of YouTube world. Hence, she came up with her own channel at the video-sharing platform in an attempt to stay more connected with BLINK. Fans are all in love. In just a day, she earned over a million subscribers, and her first YouTube video crossed more than six million views. Jennie’s fans are all celebrating this new addition and cannot wait for more clips to get some interesting insights at the K-Pop singer’s life.

Jennie celebrated her 25th birthday on January 16. Much like everyone else, her celebration was minimal too, with fans sending her wishes, flowers and gifts to pamper her on a special day. BLINKs trended ‘Happy Birthday Jennie’ the whole day, with thoughtful messages on Twitter. In return, the Blackpink girl surprised her fans by opening her own YouTube channel named, “Jennierubyjane Official.” It is interesting to note that it is relatively uncommon for K-Pop starts to have their own YouTube channels.

In the “Hello World . From Jennie,” introductory video, Jennie says that she decided to pick up the camera and share her daily life to mark her birthday this year. She went on showing off her daily look centred around a vintage Chanel necklace before sharing a cover of Mandy Moore’s “When Will My Life Begin?” BLINK is even treated to a brief look inside her home, adorable scenes of her dog Kuma, and more. At the time of writing this, her YouTube channel had 1.86 million subscribers, and the video had more than 6.3 million views—all this in just a day.

Jennie's YouTube channel has reached 1M subscribers only 11 hours after her first video was uploaded. Congrats! 🎉 #JENNIEYT1MSUBS @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/Sl92xmJNOl — ᴄʏᴀɴ (@cyanblink) January 16, 2021

.@BLACKPINK JENNIE has surpassed 1 million subscribers on Youtube. — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) January 16, 2021

We are surely excited to see more on her new YouTube channel. Through this, it will be easier for fans to stay connected with the Blackpink girl. Other YouTubers must pull their socks up, because the K-Pop global queen is now on the platform too!

