It’s OUT!!! After a long wait and anticipations, BLACKPINK Rosé finally released her solo “On The Ground,” music video, and the more than three minutes MV song will leave you enthralled. Before releasing the song, the K-Pop singer entertained fans with some fun moments on its countdown to premiere on Blackpink’s official YouTube channel. Soon after, as promised, her solo MV was released, and at the time of writing this, the video has already garnered thousands of views. Emotional, heart-wrenching, yet fancy-looking, the K-Pop queen’s latest song will leave you with a magical experience during the end.

The singer presented her music video, “On The Ground,” via Blackpink’s official YouTube channel. She even took to Instagram to share the news with Blinks. Interweaving multiple shots of Rosé, the music video offers classic, high-caliber production that has become synonymous with K-Pop. The much-anticipated track may just be the singer’s most personal track yet that has her singing about a rise to fame, even more. The music video sees her in the most glamorous best avatar, running in the streets, amid the destruction, and features some of her quiet moments in a destroyed home filled with flowers.

While it’s emotional, you cannot look away Rosé’s fancy fashion choices for the song. The track is accompanied by the soothing strumming of the guitar. With this, the K-Pop singer has officially taken off her solo music journey, to sing the kind of songs she has always wanted. ‘On The Ground,’ is part of her first solo album, R, which will also include the track, ‘Gone,’ that Rosé performed exclusively as part of Blackpink’s YouTube live streaming concert, The Show.

Watch Video: Rosé ‘On The Ground’ MV

Rosé has received all the love and support from Blackpink fandom, and of course, her bandmates, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie. The K-Pop idol is set to perform the tracks on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 16, 2021. Are you excited? Well, we know we are!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).