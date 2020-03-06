BMW Car Hit by Running Train in Los Angeles, Driver Escapes Miraculously (Watch Terrifying Viral Video)

Car hit by running train in Los Angeles (Photo Credits: LAPD HQ Twitter)

A blue BMW was crushed by a running train in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Terrifying video shows the car being crushing by an oncoming train as the vehicle tried to cross the track. The video of the incident was shared on social media by Det. Moses Castillo of the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident happened at 11 am on March 3 near the intersection of 55th Street and Long Beach Avenue. However, despite being a major accident the driver suffered only minor injuries. According to reports, the driver had tried to drive through the tracks despite one of the gate arms being down. He was immediately hit by a train as he tried to drive. Woman Miraculously Survives After Being Knocked Down And Run Over by a Car in China (Watch Video)

As per reports, the car got crushed and dragged by the running train. However, miraculously, the driver was saved. LAPD HQ shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately, the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices." The video has been viewed more than 37,600 times and the tweet has received over 357 retweets and more than 906 likes. Accident Video of Riderless-Bike Travelling 300 Metres With Kid Goes Viral.

BMW Hit by Running Train in Los Angeles:

This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices. pic.twitter.com/udDSkeDTPn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2020

os Angeles Police Department Detective Moses Castillo tweeted the video with the caption, "Please please be extra careful around train tracks and oncoming trains!! This driver made it out alive with only scrapes & bruises. We are grateful this was not a fatal collision." A photo of the BMW was tweeted by another LAPD official, Cmdr. Marc Reina with the caption, "This picture speaks for itself. #TrainCrossing #TrafficSafety"