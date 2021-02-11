It is a known fact that the South Korean band, Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, enjoys a fan following like no other music groups. ARMYs heart each member. Junkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga—the boys are everything to the ARMY and vice versa. While the world celebrates Valentine Week with their partner, BTS fans choose to mark the occasion by showering their love to each of them. On Promise Day 2021, we could not think of anyone but J-Hope who means so much to the ARMY. He is the sunshine to his fans, and a style icon. The K-Pop singer promises positivity, hopefulness and of course, good looks.

Jung Hoseok is the pivotal dancer of the boy band. J-Hope is presently one of three individuals from the BTS ‘rap line,’ and is known for his exceptional and vivid rapping style. He shows his energy for dance through enthusiastic exhibitions, and his dancing skill is prestigious in the K-Pop dance network. Besides, we should not miss his colossal style statement! From renowned brands to independent designers, fun accessories, layers and different textures, there is absolutely nothing that Hobi can’t pull off. And his selfies, are ultra-cute!

For all these reasons, we went forward and picked up some of our favourite moments from BTS’ sunshine, for inspiration or simply pure beauty appreciation. Celebrate Promise Day 2021, with the BTS member whose journey so far has been only promising!

Sunshine!

Lazying Around!

Who Is Cuter?

ARMY Heart Him

So Cute!

Precious!

Hello Handsome!

Style Icon

We love our sunshine, and he makes each day beautiful with his positivity and cheerful vibes. While we know, J-Hope is a forever crush to his ARMY, his popularity, innocence, stage presence, and everything about him that makes the K-Pop singer our Valentine Week 2021 crush of the day!

