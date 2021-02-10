Promise Day 2021: Promises are meant to be broken? Well, not these. Certainly not! People are enjoying the season of love. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, and Teddy Day with their loved ones, Promise Day is the next event in the ongoing romantic Valentine’s Week. Couples make promises on Promise Day, aiming to strengthen their relationship. The top trends on Google on this day are ‘Promise Day quotes’, ‘Promise Day quotes for love’, ‘Promise Day 2021’, etc. If you are looking for more details about Promise Day 2021, then look no further, as we have it all covered for you. We bring all you need to know about 2021 Promise Day’s observance – its date, celebrations, and significance.

Promise Day 2021 Date:

Promise Day is celebrated every year, and it falls on the 5th day of the eventful Valentine Week. It comes a day after Teddy Day, and a day before Hug Day. This year too, people will observe Promise Day on February 11, i.e., Thursday. Take a look at the schedule of Valentines Week 2021 here.

Day Date Day Valentine Day 1 February 7 Sunday Rose Day 2 February 8 Monday Propose Day 3 February 9 Tuesday Chocolate Day 4 February 10 Wednesday Teddy Day 5 February 11 Thursday Promise Day 6 February 12 Friday Hug Day 7 February 13 Saturday Kiss Day 8 February 14 Sunday Valentine’s Day

How to Celebrate Promise Day?

Promise Day is celebrated in a relatively subtle manner comparatively to all the other days in the Valentine week. Nonetheless, it holds the most significance in the lives of couples. People make promises of a lifetime to their loved ones in the most elegant manner.

Every couple, potential couple, or married partners make different promises. At the same time, some promise to prioritise their partner over everything else, other promises to quit bad habits, acquiring the good ones. Some promise to express love more, while others prefer to hang out more. Each relationship is unique, and so are the individuals involved. It’s beautiful to see people committing themselves by promising their loved ones on this day.

Promise Day Significance

Promise Day is one of the most critical days in Valentines Week. Making a promise is not just a show-affair, wherein people in promise for namesake purposes. It shows a desire to be with their ‘someone special’, while going through all the odds, ups and downs in their lives. It tells how significant it is to build trust and loyalty alongside passion and romance. Hence, the observance of Promise Day makes Valentine Week more special.

We at LatestLY wish you a very ‘Happy Promise Day 2021’. We hope you spend a great time promising ‘forever’ to your significant others, and develop a strong bond in your relationship.

