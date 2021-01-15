The Bangtan Boys (BTS) enjoy massive fan followers, without a doubt. Their beloved followers, ARMY ensures each of the band members feels special on any day. Be it a song release, or getting nominated for Grammys, or even simplest of pictures such as Joonie’s snow ducklings, BTS boys dominate the social media trends. And the world saw the power of ARMY during Kim Taehyung, aka V’s birthday. Now two other famous K-Pop singers’ birthdays are coming—Jung Ho-seok aka J-Hope on February 18 and Min Yoon-gi, aka Suga on March 9. So obviously, fans are keeping no stones unturned to celebrate the favourite boys’ birthdays. Currently, K-Pop fans are excited about J-Hope’s birthday, and they trend #PartyWithBTS on Twitter. From streaming their favour BTS songs, of course, J-Hope’s mixtape Hope World, sharing Spotify Playlist and more, ARMY is going crazy ahead of his born day. If that’s not birthday goals, we don’t know what it is!

BTS members never fail to make the headlines. Not only their career, but it is more fans’ devotion towards the band that surprises the world. No special mention about the South Korean boy band can go on without its ARMY. BTS, its beauty of words, song lyrics and their enormous followers dominate the music industry. There is still a month left for K-Pop singer, J-Hope’s birthday, but can ARMYs stay calm for so long? NO!

J-Hope is one of the finest dancers ever, and he leads the rap line and dance line, but managed to impress fans with his solo project—Hope World, which was his solo debut mixtape. So, when ARMYs decide to rule Twitter trends by streaming his songs, Hope World had to be the top-most-mentioned tweets. Along with it, followers are jamming to other BTS songs, sharing their Spotify Playlists and more with sweet messages that cannot be missed. Check out how BTS ARMY is grooving to J-Hope’s songs, ahead of his birthday. K-Pop Bands, Fandom Names and Their Meanings.

Check Tweets:

#PartyWithBTS remember to keep streaming to achieve his birthday goalshttps://t.co/iztPziDnMc — 🔆⁷ (@DIORBTSESQUE) January 15, 2021

#PartyWithBTS Trend On Twitter

J-Hope Birthday Goals

Of Course, Hope World!

Party, Party, Party...

Fans Love for J-Hope!

Not much is clear about how exactly ARMY is planning to make J-Hope’s birthday special, but we can speculate that it would be a treat to the eyes. As of now, fans are enjoying the streaming party for their favourite K-Pop singer and grooving to his songs!

