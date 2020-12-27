Taehyung is going to be on Burj Khalifa and this morning he took over Twitter with the news that BTS's V is set to be the first idol whose name and photo will appear at the Burj Khalifa, Dubai, the world's first tallest building after Shah Rukh Khan. And guess how is it going to be possible? It is the ARMY at work! His fans decided to gift V for his 25th birthday this feature on the tallest skyscraper in the world on the coming December 30. His Chinese fans to be precise pulled this task and it is said to require a budget of nearly USD68 thousand which roughly translates to 50,09,145.20 INR for one display for 3 minutess in the United Arab Emirates. BTS' Jungkook Becomes the Most Searched K-Pop Idol on Google in the First Half of 2020 and the Army Cannot Keep Calm! Check Messages & Greetings.

While V's birthday is approaching, here are a few fun facts along with some hot photos of the BTS K-Pop kings that you might be interested in! Check out:

Did you know that V's stage name stands for 'Victory.' Yes, this is the reason he is called V by his fans and friends. He revealed in one of the interviews: “My stage name was chosen last. Six, Lex, V. Those three names were suggested, but the members and PD all said that V fit me the best and so I picked V to stand for victory.”

V hasn't been in a serious relationship ever because he is waiting for the one! It is said that he wishes to marry his first love and be with her forever. Aww...

Did you know what are the things he is scared of? Well, turns out he is scared of heights, ghosts and touching gross things.

Every members of Bangtan is known for something and V is the social butterfly in that case! Whereas, rap monster is called the genius leader, J-hope is the sunshine vitamin, Suga is the swag master, Jin is the pretty mom, Jimin is the nice guy, and Jungkook is the golden maknae!

Taehyung has pretty moles on his face! Mr Handsome is known to have three moles in his face - one under his right eye, one under the nose, and one in his lower lip.

V is said to be a baritone. Karen Ruffini of Elite Daily stated that "V... has no problem producing super soothing, low tones that are a key element in the overall sound for BTS."

Whenever it's RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook's birthday, fans go out and about and thi year it is going to be massive. The Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, aren't just confined till Korea but its craze spreads far and wide. BTS, the K-Pop group is love. Not just Koreans but people around the world are obsessed with BTS and take pride in being a part of the BTS army. Searches like BTS members names, BTS songs, BTS V, BTS Twitter, BTS full form, BTS Jungkook, BTS boy with luv, BTS army, etc. are always on top.

