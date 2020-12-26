It comes as no surprise that BTS' Jungkook has become the most searched K-pop idol on Google in the first half of 2020. Makes absolute sense, given love and support that BTS' Jungkook became the most searched K-pop idol on google. BTS' Jungkook has immense fan-follow or Army if you will and to rule the internet while topping the chart to become the most-searched K-Pop idol on Google, is just another feather in his cap.

Out of the 25 weeks, Jungkook was the most searched person as the South-Korean celebrity on YouTube. The Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, aren't just confined till Korea but its craze spreads far and wide. BTS, the K-Pop group is love. Not just Koreans but people around the world are obsessed with BTS and take pride in being a part of the BTS army. Searches like BTS members names, BTS songs, BTS V, BTS Twitter, BTS full form (which btw is Bangtan Boys), BTS Jungkook, BTS boy with luv, BTS army, etc. are always on top. Fans have taken over social media by a storm with messages, greetings, wishes and a lot of love with purple hearts for the BTS member. Check tweets:

2020 was great for BTS Jeon Jung-kook, aka Jungkook who bagged the prestigious title of the Sexiest Man Alive 2020. Fans took over social media to celebrate the most-loved K-Pop music band, BTS and Jungkook. Recently, Dynamite video surpassed 600 million YouTube views, the K-Pop singers recently dropped their new album BE along with the music video of their title track, ‘Life Goes On’ it looks like the BTS group is going with more than one labels into 2021 and we excited!

