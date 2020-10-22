Don’t you get taken aback a bit when someone texts to you in all CAPS? It almost seems like the person is screaming at you. One key on the keyboard enables all your emphasis to the one in front of you, the Caps Lock Key. And the key is somehow so important that not one but there are two observances that are dedicated to marking a day for it. Caps Lock Day is marked every year on June 22 and October 22. So as today marks the celebration of National Caps Lock Day, we have got you a collection of few memes and jokes that you can share with someone who loves using this specific key.

A little about the history of this observance, it first came to pass in 2000 when Derek Arnold of Iowa had had enough of people who used Caps Lock Key to emphasize themselves on the internet. And in order to poke fun at such people who use the capital letter typing style, this day was started. Now since we are talking of poking fun, we have got you a collection of funny memes and jokes that describes how one feels when they are responded with a reply using all CAPS. Check out some funny memes and jokes on Caps Lock Day.

Cap's Lock!

When Caps Lock Seems Like a Monster

If Someone Uses Caps Lock on You Today

Caps Lock Key memes (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The Key's a Weapon

HAHA

Can you relate to these funny jokes, then do pass them on to others and share the bit of fun about this seemingly unusual observance. Typography and the development of written code for languages aside, Caps Lock Day is an opportunity to add fun to our day and poke back at those who cannot stop ‘screaming’. Or you could just overuse it and annoy others!

