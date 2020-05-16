Carry Minati Funny Memes and Videos: Hilarious Jokes on 'YouTube Vs Tiktok' Battle Will Keep You Entertained This Weekend

Carry Minati jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter and Instagram)

Ajey Nagar or more popularly known CarryMinati captivated the attention of those who probably did not even know about him. In the last week, his roast video titled "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" created waves of reactions on social media. And the instant reactions as always came in the form of funny memes and jokes. Carry Minati's video which was about to make a record was taken down by YouTube. This sparked more discussions among the social media stars community when more and more people joined in to support. Be it YouTuber Technical Guruji's silent roast or Hindustani Bhau's utter displeasure, everything has got its share of funny reactions from meme makers who seem to be only looking for new content to make jokes. If you are someone just loves scrolling through such memes, we have got you a collection of them which will keep you laughing this weekend.

Carry Minati released a statement, breaking the silence on his video being taken down. While his supports continue to trend #JusticeForCarry, he mentioned that the video won't ever come back. TikTok user Amir Siddiqui who launched a campaign right after Carry's video went viral on #AmirAgainstCyberBullying continues to become a target of funny memes on social media. If you are not interested in much details of the entire issue and are only here for memes, we give you some of the best ones that are trending online. Carry Minati Funny Memes: From Roasting Amir Siddiqui to Trending TikTok vs YouTube to Solving #Skirt Mystery, These Jokes by Ajey Nagar in Latest Video Will Make You Laugh Hard!

Check Funny Carry Minati Memes on Social Media:

Fans Right Now

If This Was a Movie Scene

What is This Mohabbat?

Hahaha Ramayan's Here too!

To All the One Word Repliers

How Many Of You?

YouTube Changes Party

Why YouTube?

Ludo Players Can You Relate?

Describing Carry Minati Using His Own Video

Hahaha So Apt

Bahut Tej Ho Rahe Ho!

Singles Can relate?

Some More Memes

That one single video has given so many meme formats to people right now. A lot of them are pointing at YouTube being the enemy when Carry was supporting the platform and its creators and they took it down. With more twists come in this tale, the memes look like they are here to stay. We hope the above memes and jokes help you to laugh through the weekend.