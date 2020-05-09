Carry Minati Funny Memes: From Roasting Amir Siddiqui to Trending TikTok vs YouTube to Solving #Skirt Mystery, These Jokes by Ajey Nagar in Latest Video Will Make You Laugh Hard!

Carry Minati Memes Are LIT AF (File Image)

Who is Carry Minati? Or, should we ask, what is Carry Minati? And, who is this guy, Amir Siddiqui? And what is the mystery behind hashtag #skirt? No, we would not tease you about living under a rock for being unaware of this latest trend going viral on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter. Let’s face it, not all of us are digging into YouTubers, TikTokers or Influencers. Some of us do have a life. Nevertheless, coming back to the who Carry Minati hype. Well, it is a YouTube channel run by an Indian comedian, Ajey Nagar recently did a video titled, “YOUTUBE VS TIK TOK: THE END”. And this Carry Minati latest video has given rise to an insane number of funny memes and jokes. Did You Know Carry Minati Is on TikTok? YouTuber Enjoys Official Account on the Video-Sharing App, Check Out What’s on His Profile.

Before we answer all your doubts, you got to check out the craze for Carry Minati’s 12.36 minute-long rant video. The search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as, Carry Minati Memes, Carry Minati Meaning, Carry Minati Latest Video, Carry Minati Roast, Carry Minati Tik Tok, Carryminati Real Name, Carryminati Roast Tik Tok, Carryminati Memes, Carryminati Twitter, TikTok vs YouTube Memes, TikTok vs YouTube Controversy, TikTok vs YouTube Who Is Best, YouTube Carry Minati, YouTube vs TikTok the End, YouTube vs TikTok the End Video Download, YouTube vs TikTok Funny Memes, and more. Crazy, isn’t it. Same madness is also seen on Twitter where several hashtags such as #CarryMinatiRoast, #CarryMinati, #AmirSiddiqui, #Skirt, #YouTubeVsTikTok and much more. In fact, the comedian/YouTuber Ajey too took to Twitter to acknowledge this hype. He tweets, “I have no words... Tum log pagal ho ❤️”. Same bro, same.

I have no words... Tum log pagal ho ❤️ — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) May 9, 2020

Now let us quickly summarise this entire episode because, hey, we have to ROFL post checking out funny memes. A star TikToker Amir Siddiqui (no, idea who) took udta hua teer in his arse by expressing his desire on getting roasted by Carry Minati (still processing his credentials). And, bam, his wishes were fulfilled and how. And as for the #Skirt mystery, it so happened that Amir used hashtag #Skirt in the caption of a photo where he was seen wearing sweatpants! And this crazy typo became a hilarious punchline for Ajay in his monologue.

1. Twitterati Are Best

2. HAHHAHAHHHHAH, Damn You, Memers

3. Bhag Bhag Sher Aaya

4. Karwali Beizzati

Other tiktokers to amir siddiqui after carry's roast#youtubevstiktok pic.twitter.com/xioN0noNKC — nachiketa roy (@nachiketaroy216) May 9, 2020

5. Heartfelt Greetings to Carry Minati

6. Kyun Hi Likha #Skirt

7. Kya Haal Hai Janab Ka

#youtubevstiktok After the frequent videos of infamy of tiktokers on YouTube.. Amir didi be like:😵 pic.twitter.com/LUfLWtQ2HG — A-kay mishra (@Aakashmishra32) May 9, 2020

8. Jali Na Teri Jali Na

#youtubevstiktok After watching Carryminati's Video (Youtube V/S TikTok - The End) Memers to Tik-Tokers : pic.twitter.com/KU4ZHgDyIX — K a m r a ن (@OY3_KAMII) May 9, 2020

9. Lehenga Nahi Pehne Aap

10. Skirts Wali Didi

11. Great Job, Carry Minati

#carryminatiroast tiktoker for all nonsense video post in tiktok and roast #AmirSiddiqui for using #skirt In its instagram 😂😂 post.. pic.twitter.com/tmz601u6sT — Abhishek Mishra (@abhipandit_abvp) May 9, 2020

12. What Do You Think of Us?

13. And This is Me

You Can Enjoy Carry Minati's Latest Video YOUTUBE VS TIK TOK: THE END Below:

You can check out more memes on this burning trend HERE. As for YouTube vs TikTok or Memers vs TikTokers debates, you guys are best to judge who is better. Both platforms have their own pros and cons. Not everything is hunky-dory about one particular platform. But as of now, Ajey Nagar emerges as the new favourite of netizens, and he totally deserves it.