technicalguruji Funny Memes & Jokes Trend After #JusticeForCarry As YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary Cleans His Mobile Phones by Uninstalling TikTok and Washes Hands With Sanitiser!

Carry Minati and Amir Siddiqui who has been fighting the battle for supremacy between YouTube and TikTok witnessed the third entrant in the form of Technical Guruji on Friday evening. The hashtag #technicalguruji began trending on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter with netizens posting funny memes and jokes aimed at TikTokers. So, who is Technical Guruji? Why is his latest video titled, “Cleaning My Phones @CarryMinati #TikTok #YouTube♥️” is going viral? And what’s the matter with washing hands with sanitiser after uninstalling TikTok from phones? Let’s dive in.
As you all know ever since Carry Minati, a popular YouTube channel run by Ajey Nagar posted a roast video taking a dig at TikTokers, especially Amir, the matter has blown out of proportion. So much so that, YouTube had to remove Carry Minati’s video titled “YouTube vs TikTok: The End” over harassment and cyberbullying policy. And this sparked massive outrage on Twitter with angry fans demanding the video to be restored. They even trend hashtag #JusticeForCarry and #YouTubevsTikTokRoast in support of Ajey Nagar.
Now, not only the aam janta, Ajey’s fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, actor Himansh Kohli and movie critic Kamaal R. Khan tweeted in support of Carry Minati. However, it was an unexpected entrance of YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji’s whose peculiar roast video spiced up the matter in Carry Minati’s favour. Gaurav who runs the YouTube channel, Technical Guruji roasted TikTok and TikTokers without uttering a single word!
Watch Technical Guruji's Latest Video Roasting TikTokers
The Indian YouTuber based out of UAE is famous for producing YouTube videos concerning technology in Hindi. Now, the tech guru on Friday released a video, “Cleaning My Phones @CarryMinati #TikTok #YouTube♥️”. And it was quite hatke from his previous videos. The 2.50-minute-long video saw Technical Guruji uninstall TikTok app from many mobile phones of different brands such as One Plus, Poco, Realme, Apple, Samsung, and more. And both before and after the act, he washes his hands with sanitiser. The video has already garnered 1.5 million views and close to 1 million likes. Check out Twitterati is reacting to this Technical Guruji video.
Just like Arshad Warsi’s character Dhananjay Rajput in the web-series Asur, says, “ye game bahot lamba jayega”, we too feel the same for the entire ‘YouTube vs TikTok’ controversy. It seems like a never-ending debate, and with new faces joining in, the matter looks far from ending.