CarryMinati Breaks Silence Over His Video 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Removal Controversy, Says 'Biggest Achievements Become Easy Target'; Read Full Statement

CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar (Photo Credits: @CarryMinati Twitter)

CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar topped all trends list on Friday as fans demanded justice for him after his video "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" was removed by YouTube. Although it garnered millions of views and likes, the Indian comedian's video was taken down over harassment and cyberbullying policy. As the controversy continues, Carry Minati has released a statement on social media platforms saying it was "hard to accept". Calling it "frustrating", Carry Minati in his statement writes that he has been making and sharing videos since he was 10. He writes that put his "hopes, dreams, blood and sweat" to entertain people. The statement reads, "Sometimes the biggest achievements become an easy target to be pulled down." CarryMinati’s 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Video Removed Over YouTube’s Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy, Happy Amir Siddiqui Funny Memes Go Viral!

Taking about the video being taken down, Carry Minati writes, "It is hard to accept this - but this video will remain banned and won't be restored. This video had already broken several records and we were just a day away from saying that the most liked and most popular non-music video on YouTube globally belongs to an Indian creator." He ends the statement by thanking fans and conveying his gratitude to his fans. He writes, "Life has repeatedly taught me and reminded me today that in the end by the only thing that matters to me is your love and commitment to give that love back by entertaining and staying honest forever." Amir Siddiqui's Reply To Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Roast Video Gets Trolled With Funny Memes! Netizens Make Jokes on Spelling Mistake in His Campaign #AmirAgainstCyberBullying.

Carry Minati's Statement on His Video That Was Deleted From YouTube:

After the video was deleted on Friday, hashtags like #justiceforcarry, #bringbackcarrysvideo and #shameonyoutube were among top trends on Twitter. The video was a roast of Amir Siddiqui, the TikToker featuring abuses and answers to all statements by Amir in his video. YouTuber Himansh Kohli and Ashish Chanchlani had also tweeted about the incident. Various popular YouTubers including Bhuvan Bam replied to the statement with words of support and encouragement.