Carry Minati's YouTube vs TikTok Rant Video Roasting Amir Siddiqui Has Gone Viral and Twitterati is Having a Field Day! Check out #CarryMinati Funny Memes and Jokes Trolling TikTokers

Youtuber Carry Minati recently roasted TikToker Amir Siddiqui and now there is an earthquake in the meme world! YouTube vs TikTok and Carry Minati Vs Amir Siddiqui funny memes and jokes are all over the internet and we just want to grab a popcorn! The TikTok community has been getting a lot of hate for its cringe content from a very long time, but Carry Minati took it upon himself to show Amir Siddiqui his place when he challenged the YouTubers. Carry Minati's rant video where he roasted TikTokers, specifically Amir Siddiqui has now gone viral and, currently as we write this, the video already has 13,280,867 views and about 4 million views. In the video, Carry Minati played different TikTok videos and roasted while giving a commentary on why he dislikes the TikTokers. Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Videos Gives Rise to #CarryMinati Meme-Fest on Twitter, Check Funny Jokes.

The video is all about the creators on YouTube vs TikTok and who is better! However, we would say that the funny memes and jokes on Carry Minati's video here, win the race. #CarryMinati has been the top trend and funny YouTube vs TikTok memes are all over social media. If you don't know what the debate is all about let us give you some background. TikToker Amir Siddiqui made a video dissing the YouTubers and making accusations about how their content is somewhat inspired by the TikTok community. He also tried to defend the TikTok community by saying that they get undeserved hate. However, a lot of what he was saying was found extremely hilarious and flawed by Carry Minati and he took to YouTube to go on a rant about the Tiktokers. But let's check out the funny #CarryMinati memes first:

In the video, Carry Minati suggested how undeserving TikTokers were and how none of Amir Siddiqui's allegations makes sense. While we frame all this in much simpler words, the Carry Minati video has its own unique way of putting forth its point laced with derogatory terms and punchlines. Take a look at the video:

While everyone seems to completely agree with Carry Minati, the question remains: why is TikTok still so popular, even amid celebrities? And do TikTokers really deserve so much hate for simply using an app and creating videos? Well, there's got to be a long debate that includes talks about cringe content vs some TikTokers who are really working hard on TikTok as well.