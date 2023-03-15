Mumbai, March 15: Can you imagine paying Rs 86 lakhs only for a brand? Well, it seems like a famous luxury brand - Chanel - is charging exorbitantly only for its brand. An Australian journalist, Sophie Walsh, recently shared a bizarre post on Twitter. She marked the price listed for a Chanel bag which looks like a fruit basket, with a price tag of $104,663. The bag is listed on the official website of Chanel Farfetch.

The bag is from the Autumn/Winter 2014 collection and comes under the "2014 XXL Shopping Basket bag" category. The description of the bag is mentioned on the website. "For AW14, Chanel created a supermarket to showcase one of the brand's most memorable runways. Forming part of the said collection is this basket bag, wrapped with Maison's signature leather and chain-link straps," the listing added.

Chanel Bag On Sale For Rs 86.1 Lakh

And in today’s edition of WTAF pic.twitter.com/9mFoztkCkN — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) March 9, 2023

It is made up of 35 per cent leather and 65 per cent of silver plating chains. The highlights of the bag are two top handles, the Chanel logo charm, intrinsic detailing of the chain and leather entwined into each other, and chain-link straps. Jennie Arrives in Stunning White Jumpsuit, BLACKPINK Member Takes Photos With Park Seo Joon at Chanel Fall-Winter Show in Paris (View Pic and Video).

The ad on the website also mentions that only one last piece of this divine collection is left. Moreover, it is not even a fresh piece. It is second-hand. The price includes import charges also. Kriti Sanon's Sling Bag Collection is For Girls Who Love Luxury!

The company is selling this product calling it environmentally friendly. However, Twitter is obviously in splits. It is basically -- would you do shopping using a Chanel bag or only shop from all your life saving a "shopping Chanel bag".

