Kriti Sanon is an example of how an outsider can make her way in Bollywood if she has the right talent for the job. Despite being an outsider, Kriti had a rather starry debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Post which there was no looking back for her. Kriti continued climbing her ladder of success and is currently associated with all the major projects in B-town. And since her job demands her to be fashionably synced, Kriti's has a very impressive collection of branded sling bags. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

While Kriti loves her totes and handbags, she's particularly keen on having a collection of slings that would go with her casual, non-formal looks. She can simply step out wearing her cute maxi dress and carry a sling along with it to complete her otherwise fuss-free look. We have been observing her appearances for a very long time and we believe she has one of the best collections in Bollywood when it comes to her casual, cute sling bags. To prove our point, let's have a look at her collection, shall we? Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon's Bold Necklines That Set the Temperature Soaring!

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, do you agree with us when we say that Kriti has the best collection of sling bags? Yes or yes?

