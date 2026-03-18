A popular Chinese livestreamer, known to her followers as "Sister Wang Zha," died on March 9, 2026, after suffering a medical emergency during a live sales broadcast. The 39-year-old influencer, whose real name was Wang Yefei, clutched her head and neck in visible pain before thousands of viewers before collapsing. Medical professionals later confirmed the cause of death as a brainstem haemorrhage, a severe and often fatal form of stroke. Arun Tupe Dies of Heart Attack: Instagram Content Creator Found Dead at Home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Final Broadcast of Sister Wang Zha

The incident occurred during a routine morning livestream where Wang was promoting women’s fashion to her approximately 130,000 followers. According to reports from Jimu News, about 36 minutes into the broadcast, Wang’s demeanour shifted abruptly.

Footage of the event showed her grimacing and grabbing the back of her head and neck. She briefly stepped off-camera, where an assistant attempted to assist her with a massage. When she returned, her condition had deteriorated rapidly. Sensing the severity of the situation, she urged her staff to "call 120" China’s emergency medical number, warning them that she felt as though she was about to faint.

Sister Wang Zha’s Final Livestream Before Her Passing

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Medical Emergency and Diagnosis

Emergency responders arrived shortly after the broadcast was cut, but Wang reportedly had no pulse by the time they reached the scene. She was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors performed emergency interventions for roughly 11 minutes.

Despite these efforts, she was pronounced dead. Medical reports cited a brainstem haemorrhage as the cause. This type of haemorrhage occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures, causing blood to compress the brainstem, which controls vital functions like breathing and heart rate.

Sister Wang Zha's Cause of Death Revealed?

Friends and associates of the influencer told Jimu News that Wang led a punishing professional life, largely driven by her responsibilities as a single mother to a four-year-old daughter. She reportedly managed nearly every aspect of her business alone, from product selection and sales to shipping and logistics. This workload resulted in a schedule where she frequently streamed for seven to ten hours daily, often leaving her with only four or five hours of sleep per night. Close acquaintances noted that Wang had been experiencing recurring headaches since the Lunar New Year in February, but she reportedly relied on painkillers to maintain her broadcast commitments rather than seeking a medical evaluation.

Public Reaction

The tragedy has reignited a national conversation in China regarding the intense physical and mental toll of the livestreaming industry. To remain favoured by platform algorithms, many creators feel compelled to maintain "marathon" broadcasting hours. Carol the Warrior Dies: Colombian Influencer Carolina Reyes Passes Away at 23 After Cancer Battle.

Wang’s death is the latest in a series of high-profile tragedies involving young influencers in China. Last October, another streamer known as "Yunnan Akui" also died from a brainstem haemorrhage after collapsing during a broadcast.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).