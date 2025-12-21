A prominent Chinese food vlogger has been permanently banned from social media platforms like Douyin, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu etc. following a wave of public backlash over her consumption of hazardous food combinations. Known online as "@chenchenchen (vinegar version)," the influencer had amassed over 700,000 followers and 10 million likes by live-streaming herself eating bizarre items, most notably chewing gum soaked in vinegar. The ban comes amid growing scrutiny of online content creators in China and their potential influence on impressionable young viewers.

The Viral Stunts

Before her account was removed, @chenchenchen gained notoriety for pushing the boundaries of "mukbang," a genre of video where hosts consume varying quantities of food. Her content frequently featured dangerous or unappetizing mixtures. In a video from June, she was seen pouring an entire bottle of fish oil pills into a container of vinegar and consuming approximately 20 of them in one sitting.

Health experts warn that such high doses of fish oil far exceed the recommended daily limit of 3,000 mg for adults. Despite viewer concerns regarding the safety of her actions, she repeated similar stunts in subsequent months. Other videos showcased her eating eight digestion pills followed by a cup of vinegar, as well as consuming dried cockroaches—an ingredient sometimes used in Traditional Chinese Medicine—and foxtail grass.

In one of her most viral clips, she consumed a jar of chewing gum that had been marinating in vinegar. The video generated significant engagement, pulling in 390,000 likes and over 140,000 comments. She often tagged these posts with "pica disorder," referring to a condition where individuals crave non-food items, though she appeared to use the tag humorously rather than as a serious medical admission.

Public Outcry and Safety Concerns

The turning point for the vlogger came when the real-world impact of her videos began to surface on Douyin, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu etc Chinese social media platforms. Reports emerged of a primary school student mimicking the influencer’s behavior by filming herself drinking milk out of shower caps, citing @chenchenchen as her inspiration.

This incident galvanized public opinion, with many netizens reporting the account for "having a bad influence on children." Commenters expressed alarm that minors, unable to distinguish between entertainment and dangerous behavior, were putting their health at risk to copy online trends.

"People of all ages are using these social media platforms. What if kids who cannot discern right from wrong learn from her?" one top comment read. Following a surge of reports starting December 11, widespread media attention forced platforms to take action, resulting in the indefinite suspension of her accounts.

A Broader Crackdown on "Abnormal Mukbang"

The ban is part of a larger effort by Chinese authorities to clean up the country’s chaotic livestreaming industry. Regulators have increasingly targeted "abnormal mukbang," defined as content that encourages overeating, food waste, or absurd eating methods.

In 2023, authorities in Yibin, Sichuan province, issued strict orders prohibiting such content, threatening violators with penalties from cyberspace administrators. The China Consumers Association has also weighed in, urging a boycott of extreme eating videos due to concerns over food waste and public health.

The dangers of the genre were highlighted tragically last year when a 24-year-old Chinese mukbanger died during a live broadcast. Reports indicated the streamer had been consuming food for up to 10 hours a day to capitalize on the profitability of the format. With the banning of @chenchenchen, platforms appear to be signaling a zero-tolerance policy for content that jeopardizes viewer safety, particularly that of minors.

