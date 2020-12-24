It’s Christmas Eve! One of the favourite festivals of the year has finally arrived, but this year with the many twists and turns. Ahead of the main festival day, it is time for people to reveal their Xmas tree decorations. Every year, they go creative, but this year, it was a little extra, just like 2020! From masked Santa Claus to toilet papers and COVID-19 baubles, the Christmas 2020 ornaments had it all. Netizens with their creativity perfectly sum up the year we all stayed at home. To celebrate the holiday season, in this article, we bring you these pictures and videos of Christmas tree ornaments and decorations that people have shared on social media, and it will totally make your day!

Christmas is all about decorations, family time, food and merry-making. This year, as well, all of that is happening, but in a limited manner. For people to stay safe, they are advised to stay at home and limit their festival celebration. Large gatherings, unlike every year, are not allowed. Festive lovers across the world are encouraged to celebrate Christmas and New Year virtually. While that is already on the plan, and with much time in hand, people have gone creative.

A few days ago, photos of Xmas tree surfaced on the internet with Baby Yoda as the Christmas star. Now, people have shared pictures and videos of the many ornaments that practically sum up what the year was all about. Toilet papers, masked Santa, COVID-19 baubles and more, these Xmas tree decorations are a must-see!

Aren’t they so creative? It is fun to come across with the Xmas tree decorations, and people, like every year, have outdone themselves with their creativity and uniqueness. The celebration is different this year, but we hope things get better in the coming days and year. Stay home, stay safe. Merry Christmas 2020, everyone!

