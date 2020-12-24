It’s Christmas Eve! One of the favourite festivals of the year has finally arrived, but this year with the many twists and turns. Ahead of the main festival day, it is time for people to reveal their Xmas tree decorations. Every year, they go creative, but this year, it was a little extra, just like 2020! From masked Santa Claus to toilet papers and COVID-19 baubles, the Christmas 2020 ornaments had it all. Netizens with their creativity perfectly sum up the year we all stayed at home. To celebrate the holiday season, in this article, we bring you these pictures and videos of Christmas tree ornaments and decorations that people have shared on social media, and it will totally make your day!

Christmas is all about decorations, family time, food and merry-making. This year, as well, all of that is happening, but in a limited manner. For people to stay safe, they are advised to stay at home and limit their festival celebration. Large gatherings, unlike every year, are not allowed. Festive lovers across the world are encouraged to celebrate Christmas and New Year virtually. While that is already on the plan, and with much time in hand, people have gone creative.

A few days ago, photos of Xmas tree surfaced on the internet with Baby Yoda as the Christmas star. Now, people have shared pictures and videos of the many ornaments that practically sum up what the year was all about. Toilet papers, masked Santa, COVID-19 baubles and more, these Xmas tree decorations are a must-see!

2020 summarized in a Christmas ornament: pic.twitter.com/KPXAW7E8UH — Queen Potato (@FireLordBrooke) December 22, 2020

This year's commemorative ornament to celebrate what a freaking delight 2020 has been. pic.twitter.com/6ygD4MfSNc — Dawn Hosmer (@DawnHosmer7) December 19, 2020

My mom dropped off a very 2020 appropriate ornament she made for us. pic.twitter.com/19HRLlGrON — Allison McKenzie (@abeermckenzie) December 18, 2020

A new 2020 holiday ornament was necessary.... pic.twitter.com/cgxIDuPYz5 — Chris Mehl (@ChrisMehl7) December 19, 2020

Because life is so much easier with a sense of humor, I give you my new 2020 #Christmas ornament and fun Saturday afternoon craft project. 😆🎄🎅😷 #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/aU1uXphKD7 — Lindsay Berra (@lindsayberra) December 20, 2020

My 2020 ornament came today 🎄😂🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/9aZ8rv9z8P — Tame Hunter- Beasley (@Tamehnter) December 20, 2020

I started buying ornaments for my mom when I was a kid and now I collect them for myself. Usually I buy one or two while on vacation travels. No travel this year, so here’s my 2020 ornament (purchased on Etsy): pic.twitter.com/njTFsNiHw4 — Lisa Bridges (@LizaB1909) December 20, 2020

My family asked me to make a Christmas ornament to help us remember 2020 five years from now. I had some spare parts kicking around the workbench so I made this. pic.twitter.com/6BcJfHHzU2 — Jim Rodda (@Zheng3_Jim) December 20, 2020

2020 Christmas tree ornament pic.twitter.com/xC0C8PGnr7 — Jackie ✨ (@find_evil) December 21, 2020

🎄 My 2020 Christmas tree ornament 🎄 Happy Saturday y’all! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/U47HXLZ1hd — Ashley Alexander|Las Vegas✨ (@luxcompanionash) December 19, 2020

The ornament my coworker gave me 😍🤣 pic.twitter.com/WCXmgwE9w2 — Angie Dodd, lover of The Fall Line podcast💙🌊🇺🇸 (@dodd_angie) December 23, 2020

The perfect mascot of 2020. I just love it, how could I not get him? Its not a Christmas ornament, but this year he will be. He's trying his best like the rest of us. @100soft pic.twitter.com/hAIo6a9tCm — MissDJM | 🥰 Senpai Notices You 🥰 (@MissDJM) December 23, 2020

Aren’t they so creative? It is fun to come across with the Xmas tree decorations, and people, like every year, have outdone themselves with their creativity and uniqueness. The celebration is different this year, but we hope things get better in the coming days and year. Stay home, stay safe. Merry Christmas 2020, everyone!

