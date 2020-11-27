December is barely three days away and you know what times? 'Tis the time for Christmas! The festival will be celebrated on December 25 but some of you must have already started getting out your trees, searching for all its ornaments, planning of how you will be doing the decorations this time and so on. And if you want some new ideas, more like the DIY way then we are here to help. DIYs can take a little more time since it also starts with searching for the right material and making it want to look a certain way. So ahead of Christmas 2020, we bring you easy ways to make Christmas tree ornaments and decorations at home with video tutorials. DIY Home Decor Ideas: From Decorated Wine Bottles to Paper Wind Chimes, 5 Easy Ways to Brighten Your House.

Setting up and decorating a Christmas tree is one of the most significant parts of these festive celebrations. Even those who do not follow Christianity also ring in by getting in a Christmas tree and enjoy the whole decoration process. So if you are among those enthusiastic bunch, then we give you some easy and simple ideas to decorate your Christmas tree. These are simple Christmas craft videos with DIY techniques to make ornaments like Christmas star, stockings, bells and much more to adorn your tree. With Christmas celebrations to go virtual in this pandemic situation, we hope you involve yourself in decorating the tree much more.

Watch Video of Easiest Paper Stars for Christmas:

A Christmas tree looks incomplete without an addition of stars to it. It could be golden, silver or plain paper, the above video gives you the easiest technique to make lovely stars for your Christmas tree decorations.

Watch Video to Make 3D Star:

If you do not want a plain looking star, then you can also make a 3D model type, just by using paper. All you need is a good technique with using scissors and cutter, and your star will pop up. X-Rated Xmas! Penis-Shaped Christmas Lights 'Decorate' Belgian Town.

Stand Up Stockings Made With Bottles:

Instead of hanging stockings on your tree, you can make the standing stockings and fill them with flowers or chocolates and keep them near your Christmas tree. This will not only highlight your tree in the center but make for lovely decor by the side.

Watch Video of Paper Craft Wreaths For Christmas Tree:

The best way to make your tree look fuller is by adding wreath decorations. With some simple craft technique you can design the wreaths and tie them with a loose thread on your tree.

Watch DIY Video to Make Christmas Bells:

How about adding some shiny Christmas bells too? The above video shows how you can easily make the same using two paper glasses and some paint. This could be the highlight of your ornaments this time.

We hope the above videos and DIY craft ideas help you to start with your Christmas decorations well in advance. You can involve all members of the family to make and create these lovely ornament pieces and then finally put them all up on the tree. We hope you enjoy making these beautiful pieces and put up a beautiful tree. Merry Christmas in advance to all our readers!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).