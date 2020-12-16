As Christmas 2020 inches closer, how are your Xmas tree decorations holding up? People have finished decking up their Christmas trees and are sharing pictures of the same on social media for everyone to see. Some people have gone with the pandemic theme this time as they choose face masks, gloves and sanitizers as their ornaments. Others have replaced their Christmas star with Baby Yoda figurines! Quiet a bunch of people have chosen The Mandalorian series character Baby Yoda as their Christmas star. We have seen his immense popularity as Baby Yoda also turned into an eye makeup trend at early start of 2020. Pictures of Baby Yoda topping on Xmas trees have been shared online.

Christmas 2020 is less than ten days away and people are doing their best to decorate their trees to the tee in time. From using large skeletons from Halloween to hanging lights and traditional ornaments, people are busy decorating their homes for Christmas. But to show their love for The Mandalorian character, people have given little Yoda toy the top spot on their Xmas trees. Meanwhile, ensure that your cats do not reach the Christmas tree tops to take them down. Cats and their love for Christmas ornaments is well-known!

Check Pics of Baby Yoda on Christmas Trees in 2020:

Such a Cute Fit!

do y’all like our christmas tree topper ✨ pic.twitter.com/xydQordydD — 🌱🍂🍓🍄🐌🌻 (@taylorjane___) December 6, 2020

Yoda Holds a Bauble

I LOVE IT, this is ours! pic.twitter.com/yYBOXFBa1r — Andrew (@ValContra) December 7, 2020

Baby Yoda Turns Reindeer

Such a Pretty Decoration

Yoda Santa's in Town

Nothing quite says Christmas like a Yoda tree topper! pic.twitter.com/dKMiIG3p08 — Dale (@Dale_MUFC_) December 10, 2020

This One's Holding a Star

😍😍😍 baby yoda Christmas tree toppers pic.twitter.com/nB0NeNYIUG — Lanreu (@Lorenzo90) December 7, 2020

Entire Tree is Wrapped by Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda is no less than a star right, so he is rightfully given the position of one. Are you too a Baby Yoda fan, they why not showcase your love in these festive celebrations. Wishing you all Merry Christmas 2020 in advance.

