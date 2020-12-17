The holiday season is upon us and how! 2020—the year of a pandemic has made everything virtual. People have struggled and now settled with the ‘new normal,’ forcefully or not. With the year coming to an end, it is essential to find great ways to bid 2020 a final farewell. Both Christmas and New Year’s Eve would look much different from years before. Big dance parties, attending the midnight mass, and other gatherings may be off the table, but it is still absolutely possible to throw a virtual celebration that is just as fun and memorable. Forget what you think you know about awkward Zoom happy hours. With the right planning, virtual Christmas and NYE party can exceed your expectations. Do you not believe us? Well, you will, once you go through these amazing list of virtual celebration ideas that will make the holiday season merrier, while still staying safe. From holiday drinking games to virtual secret Santa, check out the best ways to enjoy the festive season with your friends and family from home.

Drinking Games: To make Christmas 2020 merrier or ring in the New Year with joy, there are many fun drinking games. It is okay if you cannot be with your friends for the annual celebration like you have in the years past, a virtual get-together, is always a yes! From ‘Never Have I Ever,’ to ‘Drink If,’ the list of fun drinking games is endless, ensuring your holiday season does not go boring.

Pick a Theme: One easy way to help connect is to have a dress code, and it will cheer everyone, making them feel they are actually attending a party. For NYE, there are plenty of themes to try, and so for Christmas! You can go for classic black and white, or red and white, glitter and the best have a pyjama party. Even more niche themes—based on TV characters, puns or celebrities are always welcome.

Call Friends and Family Members: NYE is the perfect time to call your loved ones like you have been meaning to do. Check-in with family members and friends, who are probably celebrating alone, and wish them in the New Year. It will bring them cheer and also help you feel a little less lonely.

Craft Festive Ornaments: Though you and your friends may not share a Christmas tree at the hall, you can craft ornaments that lend a sense of continuity to your individual trees. While on the call, you can design and decorate ornaments together.

Secret Santa: A holiday part can never be complete without a Secret Santa. Gift exchanges recapture the fun of spending holidays. For a virtual Secret Santa, you can pick names and assign a Secret Santa about his or her Secret Baby, and then send presents. Open the gifts together over Zoom at the online party.

It is not necessary to go out to have a good time on Christmas and NYE. You can host a virtual party with friends and family to end 2020 on a high note. The virtual event gives everyone the chance to relax and have some much-needed fun, together.

