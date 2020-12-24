Christmas 2020 is upon us, and it just got merrier! BTS member Jimin just dropped a holiday song, “Christmas Love,” for ARMYs. Fans of the K-Pop singer is now going crazy. The latest track is an earworm, and it makes the holiday season even more special. The Christmas song has been produced by Slow Rabbit, Jimin and RM with Jimin on the vocals. Much like every other song of the BTS, the latest track by our very own Jiminie spells love, hope, joy and happiness. He even released a holiday letter for fans as to what inspired him for the song, also wishing them on Christmas. ‘Christmas Love By Jimin’ is trending on Twitter, and fans cannot stop gushing over the song lyrics. The latest track is wholesome!

There hardly goes any day, when BTS is not making the headlines. A few days ago, the K-Pop boy band released the holiday version of the hit song, Dynamite. The adorable video gave us all the much-needed Christmas vibe. While the ARMY prepare for member V’s birthday, which is on December 30, here comes yet another reason for them to rejoice! In Chim Chim’s new song, he describes a white Christmas, showering all his love to the festival. The K-Pop singer referred the latest track as a Christmas present for the fans, who are now going crazy over the soulful lyrics.

Here's the Letter by Jimin:

From Jimin Today I came to you to let you know the reason why I wanted to bring this bright song. .... You all deserve to be always loved. ..... Hope you guys will go back to the old time you remember for a while after you listen to this song. @BTS_twt #ChristmasLovebyJimin pic.twitter.com/G5b4TInXJk — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷💜Grammy Nominated Artist's fan (@choi_bts2) December 24, 2020

‘Christmas song by Jimin’ is running as a top trend on Twitter with fans showering all their love to the song. Soft, meaningful and touching, the lyrics and amazing music will prepare you for a holiday, accurately.

Christmas Song by Jimin!

Check Tweets:

I love it🥺🎄 I'll listen to it at full volume tomorrow🎄🙌🏻, it's the best gift🥺💜#ChristmasLovebyJimin pic.twitter.com/9JMPAHr8t2 — chechi_queen (@ceshytabeberei2) December 24, 2020

ARMYs in Love!

ARMY Thank Jimin for Christmas Gift

Thank u jimin for this amazing gift 💜😘lv u💜😍#ChristmasLoveByJimin pic.twitter.com/D31RY1cCEt — Drithi (@Drithi20) December 24, 2020

Fans in Happy Tears!

He really gave us a song🥺😭 This literally made me feel so happy thanks Jimin #ChristmasLoveByJimin pic.twitter.com/Y9eLc0Dtjf — Jocey⁷ (@FAIRYJOONLOVE) December 24, 2020

At the time of writing this, the latest song by BTS member Jimin has received nearly half a million views. It will be no surprise to us, if the newest track breaks some records! No matter what, Christmas 2020 indeed got merrier with Jimin releasing the new holiday song.

