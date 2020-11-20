The South Korean boyband BTS comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook is back with a bang. Well, seems like BTS members are in no mood to calm down as they've dropped the lead single Life Goes On from their new album BE on November 20. Right from the start, the track hits you hard with the reality and take us on an emotional ride highlighting the current uncertain times. The song first sees V driving a car along with a mask on looking at the no more lively city. Later, he also goes into this flashback mode and remembers the time all the BTS members enjoyed some good time together. BTS Reveals Title of Their Lead Song from the Upcoming Album 'BE'.

Well, we do not need to describe much here, as the title of the melody says it all. Life Goes On touches upon the most important subject amid the current times and gives a message that moving on and adapting to the changes is the key to success. Talking about the music, it is soulful but at the same time gives you quite a hip hop vibe. All in all, the latest BTS song is in sync with what the world is going through right now. BTS' Virtual Acceptance Speech For People's Choice Awards 2020 Goes Viral, Congratulations Pour in For the Boy Band on Social Media (Watch Video).

Check Out BTS Song Life Goes On Below:

Another thing which is not to miss is that the song is directed by none other than BTS members Jung Kook. In a nutshell, from the music, concept, composition, design to even the fashion quotient all things blend in supremely well. None like BTS. Stay tuned!

