The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, is back again and this time in the festive mood. The holiday season is approaching us, and it could not get any better without the K-Pop boys releasing its Christmas version of Dynamite. With the same lyrics, peppy music, and everything Christmassy around them, will make you hum the lyrics, “Light it Up Like Dynamite,” as you deck up your Xmas tree. The K-Pop boy band is surely on a roll. After being the TIME’s Entertainer of the Year, BTS’ latest Dynamite holiday remix is making the ARMY go crazy. The video has already received millions of views on YouTube (as expected), and the entire setting will surely cheer you up for the season.

BTS has been making the headlines since it was first debuted in 2013. But this year, which was challenging to cope up with, the K-Pop band ensured to keep fans entertained, and they only received higher and higher recognitions, one after the other. Dynamite is an extremely special song to BTS and the ARMY. Not only is this the band’s first song that is completely in English, but the single also received a lot of praises. When released in August 2020, Dynamite song broke the YouTube record for being the most-viewed video in first 24 hours.

It is a massive hit, and the song is a total earworm. Besides, BTS has been nominated for Grammys making history of becoming the first-ever K-Pop group to break into major categories at the music award. The seven-member group, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope rule ARMYs hearts with their beautiful compositions. With so many achievements to Dynamite, BTS Christmas celebration would have been low-key, if it was not another version of the song, in this case, a remix one. Amid the Christmas lights, trees and settings, the Bangtan Boys can be seen recording themselves on their phones with the help of a selfie stick.

Watch Video: BTS Dynamite Holiday Remix

The sing-along self-cam video of Dynamite remix is so appropriate for the holiday season. Using the bright and merry set, the song will inspire you to celebrate Christmas 2020 with joy and at your home, safely. Make sure you add the song to your playlist as to celebrate the holiday season!

