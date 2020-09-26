A new social media challenge is all over Facebook these days, called the Couple Challenge. It's a simple task to upload pictures with your partners. Like any trend on social media, it has gone viral in the last few days as people post romantic pictures with their partners on Facebook. But given the times where we see an increase in cyber crime and image morphing, Pune police has warned users to be cautious. In a tweet posted a couple of days ago, they warned that a cute picture can be misused. In this article, we also tell you how you can keep your personal pictures and updates hidden or private from everyone on Facebook.

Couple Challenge has been trending since this week and some singles even made memes and jokes on it. As the trend caught on, Pune Police tweeted, "Think twice before you post a picture with your partner. A 'cute' challenge can go wrong if not cautious! #BeAware." They further warn of the photos being used later for revenge porn or morphing in the deepfake technology and other such cases of cyber crime.

Check Pune Police's Tweet on Couple Challenge:

Think twice before you post a picture with your partner. A 'cute' challenge can go wrong if not cautious! #BeAware pic.twitter.com/oJkuYdlBWZ — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) September 24, 2020

It is very important warning, since a lot of people just be a part of the trend and do not think about the consequences. Something similar was seen even during #SareeChallenge on Twitter a few months ago. Women flaunted their pictures draped in a saree, but there were similar warnings of the pictures ending up on deep nude sites.

Here's How to Keep Your Photos Private on Facebook

Whenever you share any information of any kind on Facebook, be it status updates, photos of yourself, friends or family, always share them with your friends and not the public. When you post a picture, you can share the option of share with Friends. There is also an option to share a picture with only a certain list of people. You can click on Share With Except and then add people who you do not want to be seeing your updates. Never click the option of public, since then it remains available in the public domain and anyone can share it anywhere.

