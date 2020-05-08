David Attenborough Quotes: As Popular TV Presenter Turns 94, Here Are Some of His Popular Sayings

Quotes by David Attenborough on his birthday (Photo Credits: File Photo)

David Frederick Attenborough is a BBC presenter and a natural historian who has been the voice of the wild for the best part of six decades now. The charismatic British presenter has donned several hats in his illustrious career. From being a television executive to a wildlife filmmaker to simply adding his voice as a Midas touch to several shows, he has done it all. Generation of viewers has been a fan of his personality particularly his voice that breathes life into his presentations. He was knighted for his services by the queen in 1985 and in 2002 was named amongst the 100 Greatest Britons. As this legendary media figure tuns 94, we take a look at some of his thought-provoking quotes which have inspired generations to appreciate nature.

David Attenborough joined the BBC in 1952 and soon his association with natural history began as he presented and produced Animal Patterns, a three-part series. He went on to become the controller of BBC Two in 1962 yet continued presenting his shows. Some of the standout features of his stint were Man Alive, Call My Bluff, Match of the Day, Chronicle and The Money Programme. His success saw him grow in stature at BBC but his heart seemed fixed on creating the content-driven show and tuned himself more into a freelancing role.

Quote Reads: "People Are Not Going to Care About Animal Conservation Unless They Think That Animals Are Worthwhile."

Quote Reads: "Well, I’m Having a Good Time. Which Makes Me Feel Guilty Too. How Very English."

Quote Reads: "It Is That Range of Biodiversity That We Must Care for – the Whole Thing – Rather Than Just One or Two Stars."

Quote Reads: "I Just Wish the World Was Twice As Big and Half of It Was Still Unexplored."

Quote Reads: "If I Can Bicycle, I Bicycle."

Quote Reads: "It’s a Moral Question About Whether We Have the Right to Exterminate Species."

Quote Reads: "The Question Is, Are We Happy to Suppose That Our Grandchildren May Never Be Able to See an Elephant Except in a Picture Book?"

Quote Reads: "People Must Feel That the Natural World Is Important and Valuable and Beautiful and Wonderful and an Amazement and a Pleasure."

Quote Reads: "An Understanding of the Natural World and What’s in It Is a Source of Not Only a Great Curiosity but Great Fulfillment."

Some of his great works include The Life on Earth, The Living Planet, The Trials of Life, Life in a Freezer and The Hunt – all considered as masterpieces. It is the testimony of Sir David Attenborough’s greatness that he has won BAFTA in the black and white, colour, HD and 4k eras. His unique presentation skills and amazing filmmaking skills make his viewers believe they are out there in the wild with the wonderful creatures he shows.

There is a reason the Britishers consider Sir David Attenborough a national treasure as he is someone who has excelled in his art time and again. He is a statesman whose views reach far and wide and evoke a response from us which is difficult in this age and time.