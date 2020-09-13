At this point of 2020 when every month brings a new problem, natural disaster or a manmade, we know that the world is going through a crisis. Especially in 2020, we have seen from wildfires, thunderstorms, volcano activities, earthquakes, temperature rise, heatwaves and of course the ongoing pandemic. The result is going to affect animal species the most, as a mass wave of extinction is coming warns study and experts. A study on International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) points that 558 mammals could go extinct by 2100. This study was published in the journal Sciences Advances. Not just this study, Sir David Attenborough natural historian warns in his new documentary addresses experts' estimates of a one million species under the threat of extinction. Golden Langur Becomes Extinct After Last Surviving Primate From Assam's Umananda Passes Away.

The study conducted was by Tobias Andermann from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. The researchers analysed fossil records to understand the estimate of species that may go extinct. They mention of "substantial diversity loss across all order and landmasses by 2100." They also stated that the extinction of species in the past also denotes to what more lies ahead. "We have increased our impact on the natural world, which, in the past centuries, has reached unprecedented scales to satisfy our increasing energy and resource usage in all parts of the world. We are losing biodiversity every year, and with every extinct species and population, we lose unique evolutionary history," the study reads. But they also believe that such mass extinctions can be prevented if we address the threats right now.

Sir David Attenborough who is known for his nature documentaries is releasing a new one that specifically caters to the issue of species extinction. But his estimate is far far more! In a new documentary called Extinction: The Facts he talks about the consequences of human encroachment on natural habitats. And a trailer of the same reveals the shocking number of one million species that could face extinction as per experts. Sudan, World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead: 7 Animals That Went Extinct in Last Two Decades Courtesy Us!

Check The Video Trailer Here:

To quantify the amount of species that exist and the estimates of extinction is little difficult but the rates of many birds, animals, fish and amphibians have declined in the past decades. This year, with the worse season of wildfires, a lot of animals lose their natural habitat. While species come and go as a part of the evolution cycle, the rate of extinction is a worrying cause.

