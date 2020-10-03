Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis came together in an adorable video to ask questions to TV icon and naturalist, Sir David Attenborough about the natural world. The three royals. Seven-year-old George can be heard asking, "Hello David Attenborough, What animal do you think will become extinct next?" Next, five-year-old Charlotte asks, "Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders. Do you like spiders too?" Then two-year-old broadcaster asked which animal he liked the most and Attenborough says that he likes monkeys the most. Kensington Royal posted the video of their interaction on Twitter from where it has gone viral. They posted the clip with the caption, "Ask David Attenborough. We've got some questions for you, @DavidAttenborough." Prince William and Kate Middleton Release Adorable Birthday Pictures of Their Son and His Rainbow Artwork.

This is the first time, Prince Louis can be heard speaking for the first time. The palace in a press release said, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a short video clip of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each asking Sir David Attenborough a question about the natural world." For royal fans, this was indeed a special treat where the heard all the three children speaking clearly. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Clap for the NHS Staff Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic! Heart-Melting Video of the Youngest Royals Goes Viral.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Quiz Sir David Attenborough:

View this post on Instagram We've got some questions for you, @DavidAttenborough...🌍🕷️🐒 A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 3, 2020 at 5:59am PDT

The appearance is a part of an ongoing move to highlight the natural world. Last week, Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton released adorable images of the family in the garden at Kensington Palace with 94-year-old Sir David. Then William explained how important was the longstanding campaigning on behalf of endangered wildlife was, especially now that he is a father. In a documentary, 'Prince William: A Planet for Us All which air in the UK on ITV on Monday, the Duke of Cambridge said that he wanted to be able to tell his 7-year-old son that he did what he could to help the planet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).