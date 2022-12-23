The most horrendously unimaginable Christmas celebration has come to reality a school president conducted a rather X-rated party for students. After being accused of misbehaviour for asking high school kids to perform at a "secret adult party" with scantily clad males dressed as elves, the president of a California school district board resigned from his position. Bringing parents' nightmare to life, this person has been under fire by parents. Disgusting! Teacher Has Sex With Underage 16-Year-Old Student, Gets Charged by St. Petersburg Police.

The Claremont Unified School District, which includes two high schools, six elementary schools, and one intermediate school, was presided over by Steven Llanusa. He had been on the board for 17 years, but this month, after hosting a divisive Christmas dinner on December 3, he found himself at the centre of a scandal.

According to The Daily Mail, the school principal held the concert to generate money for the schools and invited members of a high school choir to sing. However, while there, the high school students allegedly received alcohol offers and were treated to offensive remarks from a "dirty Santa." After learning about the risqué party, the parents of the schoolchildren were incensed and demanded Llanusa's resignation during a school board meeting last week.

Llanusa has been hosting the holiday parties for some years, according to Claremont resident Deborah Kekone, who has a child who graduated in 2019 and one who is presently enrolled at a school in the district. The school board said in a statement last week that it had discussed the accusations with the legal council and Superintendent Elsasser and had urged Llanusa to resign.

Llanusa is said to have announced his resignation on Saturday, with Claremont Unified Superintendent Jim Elsasser telling The Los Angeles Times that it was effective right away. The statement, posted to their Facebook, read: "We are appalled by the allegations, which are understandably causing distraction, disruption and pain, as expressed in community members’ messages to the Board and Superintendent.

"Please know that we receive and read your messages, and we take your concerns very seriously. Though the board cannot require Mr. Llanusa’s resignation, we encourage him to do so in order to begin the process of healing and returning our focus to students and their well-being. We believe our dedicated professionals who work in CUSD schools, teaching, supporting, and nurturing our students deserve for us to stay focused. The families and caregivers who trust their children to us deserve our full attention to their students’ needs. Our students, the heart of our work, inspire us to do all that we can to support their learning."

