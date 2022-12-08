In yet another horrific incident related to sexual abuse with minors, the St. Petersburg Police Department detained a 31-year-old instructor on suspicion of having sex with a student who was 16 years old. The incident shocked the community. According to an arrest affidavit, Conor Westrate was detained on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on suspicion of engaging in unpermitted sexual behaviour with minors. According to the affidavit, Westrate knew the 16-year-old. Back here in India, just recently, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver and conductor in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Friday. Delhi Shocker: Three Forcefully Shoot Nude Video of Man With a Woman, Blackmail Him Into Extortion, Arrested.

Westrate was not a teacher for Pinellas County Schools, according to Isabel Mascareas, a spokeswoman for the school system. Westrate works for a charter school, according to Mascareas, who also advised the Tampa Bay Times to get in touch with Pinellas MYcroSchool for more details. A public charter high school called Pinellas MYcroSchool is situated in St. Petersburg. As of Monday afternoon, the charter school had not responded to a voicemail or email requesting a comment.

The 16-year-old girl and Westrate allegedly had sex at a hotel in the heart of St. Petersburg, according to the arrest affidavit. After being given his Miranda rights, Westrate allegedly told police that the 16-year-old had claimed to be 18 years old. Oral Sex With Minor Not Aggravated Sexual Assault Under POCSO Act, Says Allahabad High Court.

Late on Friday, Westrate was arrested and sent to the Pinellas County Jail. He was released after posting a $2,000 bail for an unrelated misdemeanour charge of failing to appear in court for a petit theft in Orange County and a $10,000 bail for that charge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2022 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).