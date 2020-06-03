DISTURBING! Richmond Man Caught Trying to Eat Dead Body of His Grandmother, Arrested

Richmond Man Caught Trying to Eat Dead Body of His Grandmother (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A man in Richmond, Virginia was arrested on Monday after he was suspected of murdering his grandmother and cannibalising her. 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick was caught by the police while he was eating the body of his 90-year-old grandmother, Ruby Wallick. He was spotted digging into her flesh and attempting to eat the remains when the cops saw him. The incident has horrified officers but they do not know his motive. Michigan Man Mark Latunski Kills and Eats His Grindr Date’s Testicles, Disturbing Details of Cannibalism Revealed by State Police!

The police were informed of the incident through a 911 call which stated that a man was standing over a bloody woman's body on the 1200 black of Club Court in Richmond, near the Hilltop Plaza. When cops entered the home, they were shocked to see Dwayne standing over his grandmother and cannibalising her. Although they ordered him to stop, he ignored and continued the horrific act. Eventually, they had to use a stun gun on him and after a struggled, he was handcuffed and arrested. Venezuelan Cannibal Kills Farmer, Eats His Flesh Before Painting With The Blood.

Ruby Wallick was pronounced dead Monday, however, the exact cause of death has not been released. Police are expected to forward the case over to the District Attorney and murder charges may be filed against Dwayne Wallick. According to the police, Both Dwayne and Ruby lived at the Club Court residence.

Wallick is currently in a hospital, where he is being treated for unspecified physical injuries, police said. Investigators are looking to find whether drug use played a role in the crime or not. He will be booked into the Martinez

Detention Facility once he is released from the hospital.