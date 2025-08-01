The mating ritual varies among species. And in that, the praying Mantis have often sparked fascination. Their strange behaviour triggers curiosity among researchers and biologists who call it “sexual cannibalism.” So, does a female Mantis really bite the head off its mate? Praying Mantis are renowned for their complex and often intricate pre-mating rituals, which the male primarily enacts. Yes, it is true that the female praying Mantis is known for cannibalistic mating behaviour – biting off the head and legs of her mate and eating them. However, the behaviour is not common among all the mantis species. In fact, to the mantis species who follow, the headless mating mantis ritual gets weirder than you think. Walking Flower Mantis is A Beautiful Bug, Here’s What You Should Know About the Insect That Resembles Orchid Flower!

Praying Mantis Mating and Cannibalism

Praying Mantis have long fascinated researchers. Upright and crisp with tiny chests and long, unblemished bodies covered by green papyrus wings, the Mantis appears captivating when looked at closely. No wonder the 'Bowtruckle' from the Fantastic Beasts series continues to enthrall the audience with its praying mantis-like appearance and behaviour. But the mantis' mating ritual has often confused individuals interested in studying insect habits. 'Alien' Black Praying Mantis Is Going Viral on Twitter! Netizens Cannot Stop Talking About the Eerie Creature.

When the female praying Mantis is mating, she does not just bite the head off the male with one swift snip. But she chomps into it as they mate. It gets weirder. Once the male Mantis loses his head, it doesn’t mean he loses the urge to procreate. Not only do they continue mating, but scientists have observed that some males can mount a female and initiate mating, even after getting their heads completely bitten off.

However, it’s not the case with all praying mantises. Their cannibalistic tendencies began when scientists observed their mating behaviour in a laboratory environment. These lab observations were considered proof of mating habits in the mantid world for a long time. But in a natural setting, a majority of their behaviour change. According to studies, sexual cannibalism by praying mantis females occurs less than 30 percent of the time outside the lab. This mating behaviour is not universal across all species of praying mantises.

Male praying mantises often move toward females that appear ‘fatter’ and more well-fed than others, for their offspring's betterment. The skinnier and hungrier mantises are more likely to eat their mates during or after mating. If a male mantis chooses a hungry female for mating, chances are high that he won’t survive the mating session.

