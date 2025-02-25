Mumbai, January 25: The airline crew placed her body in the seat where Mitchell was sitting after the couple were told to move over. Blankets were placed over the woman, with Mitchell enduring an uncomfortable few hours beside the deceased woman. Mitchell and Jennifer spoke to Ally Langdon on A Current Affair, detailing the "traumatising" experience.

Mitchell and Jennifer had a distressing experience during their flight when a fellow passenger passed away mid-air. After being asked to shift seats, Mitchell found himself sitting beside the deceased woman, whose body was covered with blankets. Speaking to Ally Langdon on A Current Affair, the couple described the situation as “traumatising.” “It happened right beside me in the aisle, and they did everything they could, but unfortunately, the lady couldn’t be saved, which was pretty heartbreaking to watch,” Mitchell recalled. Qatar Airways Bans Pagers, Walkie-Talkies on Flights From Beirut After Devices Explode Across Lebanon.

Mitchell recounted how the cabin crew, appearing somewhat frustrated, noticed empty seats beside him and asked him to move. He agreed without hesitation, and the crew then placed the deceased passenger in his previous seat. He and his wife were instructed to remain in their seats until emergency responders arrived. Once the ambulance officers were on board, they removed the blanket covering the woman. Mitchell described the moment as deeply unsettling, saying he saw her face, which was a distressing sight. Qatar Airways Launches World’s 1st Boeing 777 With Starlink Internet Connectivity, Elon Musk Joins Mid-Flight Video Call (Watch Video).

Expressing his disbelief, he questioned why passengers were made to stay seated instead of being allowed to leave the area so that authorities could handle the situation privately.

