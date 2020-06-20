So as if coronavirus pandemic wasn't enough, we now have doomsday on June 21! At least that's what conspiracy theorists have to say. But what's more strange is that, there are doomsday preparedness kits available online. Even Amazon is selling it. Now when you get into the details, you will see that these are majorly survival kits for unexpected natural calamities like earthquakes, Wildfire, Floods, hurricanes, etc. Most of these include items that equip you with almost 72 hours of disaster preparedness supplies or even more. These preparedness supply kit may also include RV, First Aid Kit, water filter, food, fire-starter, tools and shelter. Some even provide compact bug out bag, earthquake kit, tactical shoulder bags.

The Emergency food supply even has a 25-year shelf life to over hundreds of servings. So when you search for doomsday kits, you are taken to links that take you to the purchasing interface that have many such items. We don't know how much of help can these kits be of, but scientists have denied any possibility of "doomsday" on June 21. Take a look at doomsday preparedness kits on Amazon:

Doomsday Kits On Amazon (Photo Credits: Amazon)

A lot of conspiracy theories believe that June 21 may be the end of the world, the day also coincides with the ring of fire solar eclipse. In a now-deleted tweet scientist Paolo Tagaloguin created an online stir, after he explained and said why on June 21, the world would end. It is being said that the 2012 apocalypse prediction reading of Mayan calendar was wrong and citing Julian calendar they say that the world will end this week because apparently according to Mayan calendar we are currently living in 2012. So will the world actually end on June 21? What is doomsday? What are Mayan and Julian calendars? What was the actual prediction of the Mayan calendar? These questions leave people really curious. Scared of Doomsday? Positive Quotes and Motivational Sayings to Beat 'End of the World' News Blues and Look Toward Better Future.

Most of us across the globe now use the Gregorian calendar which came into existence in 1582 but before this, people used different calendars to keep track of dates. Two of the most-used and famous calendars at the time were Mayan and Julian calendar and it is according to those calendars that we are currently living in 2012 and the apocalypse that was supposed to happen on Dec 21 that year will happen on June 21, 2020.

