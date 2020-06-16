Doomsday on June 21? Conspiracy Theorist Say Mayan Calendar Reading Was Wrong & World Will End This Week Citing Julian Calendar, Here’s Everything You Should Know About the ‘2012 Apocalypse Prediction’

We have already experienced a lot these past six months, and the pandemic is not making life any easier. While we continue our struggle to deal with the ongoing situation, there are conspiracy theories which are garnering the attention. According to the conspiracy theorists, the Mayan calendar which predicted the 2012 apocalypse was read wrong and the world will end on June 21. Wait; what? So, is the world coming to an end on June 21? Is this year actually 2012? What are the predictions of Julian and Mayan calendars? The doomsday prediction is freaking people out, and there are so many questions that may not be clear to you at this moment. In this article, we bring you everything you should know about the '2012 Apocalypse Prediction.' Doomsday in 2020? Shocking Prophecies Claim The World Will End in These Apocalyptic Events.

Mayan and Julian Calendars

The theory which claims the world will end on June 21 is based on an ancient calendar and a Mayan end of the world prediction. Majority of people across the globe now use the Gregorian calendar which came into existence in 1582. Before this, people used different calendars to keep track of dates. Two of the most-used and famous calendars at the time were Mayan and Julian calendar.

What is the Doomsday Prediction?

So, according to experts, the Gregorian calendar was introduced to reflect the time it takes Earth to orbit the Sun, in a clearer way. But it is believed by many that while doing so, 11 days were lost from the year that was once determined by the Julian calendar. Over time these lost days add up, and now conspiracy theorists are of the opinion that we should actually be in the year 2012 and not 2020.

Scientist Paolo Tagaloguin in a now-deleted tweet, explained how. “Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012. The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years,” he explained in his deleted tweet. If we follow this theory, then June 21, 2020, will actually be December 21, 2012, which was proposed by some as the end of the world.

To those of who are wondering if the world is actually going to end this Sunday, must note that NASA has totally dismissed these claims as just plain conspiracies and no evidence. The reported, “For any claims of disaster or dramatic changes in 2012, where is the science? Where is the evidence? There is none, and for all the fictional assertions, whether they are made in books, movies, documentaries or over the Internet, we cannot change that simple fact.”

Considering so many events that are happening around the world, you might want to believe this doomsday claim, but you should not. These are just beliefs. And as of now, there is no sign of an apocalypse to occur this week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).