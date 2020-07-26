Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his partner Grimes had a brief Twitter chat that turned out to be confusing for many. Musk tweeted "Twitter sucks" followed by "Pronouns Suck" garnering a lot of reactions on social media. Soon Grimes replied saying, "I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart." In a reply, she wrote, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall (sic)." She deleted the tweet and did not offer any explanation to it. Elon Musk 49th Birthday: 9 Interesting Facts About SpaceX & Tesla CEO Who Transformed the Auto and Space Sector.

Meanwhile, many Twitterati called out Musk saying the tweet proved he was transphobic. Pronouns, like 'they' or 'it', have been increasingly used by people who do not identify as male or female. LGBTQ activists have been emphasising on the usage of these words while addressing people who are comfortable with it.

Here's Elon Musk Tweet:

🌹 Twitter sucks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

Here's Another Tweet:

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Grimes and Musk had their first baby together in May. They had got the social media talking after they named their son X AE A-XII. Before giving birth, Grimes explained that she did not want to reveal the gender of their child. People had quoted her as saying, "I don’t want to say the gender of the baby… because I feel like their privacy should be protected. I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public." The 31-year-old also said that she doesn’t want to “gender them” in case that is not how the child identifies. She added, "And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known."

Notably, in May, Musk had also said "Facebook sucks", although the comment might have been prompted by Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence head saying Musk did not understand the technology well. In February this year, he had also urged people to delete Facebook calling it ''lame". Musk deleted his Facebook account in 2018 along with those of SpaceX and Tesla. Earlier he had also said that he wants to delete his Twitter account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).