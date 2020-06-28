Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has turned a year old today, he was born on June 28, 1971. Over the past two decades, Elon Musk has launched several multibillion-dollar companies like PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX. At a young age, he had a liking towards computers and things related to technology. As a child, he would make homemade rockets and coded video games among various other things. He went door-to-door selling candy as a child. On his 49th birthday, we bring to you some of the interesting facts about the mogul of Silicon Valley. He was recently in the news after he had a son with his partner, Grimes. The couple named their child 'X Æ A-12' which was later changed to X Æ A-12. The name had caused a lot of memes and jokes on the internet.

Elon Musk was born in South Africa in 1971 to a South African father and a Canadian mother. In 1988, he obtained a Canadian passport after which he left South Africa because he sought the greater economic opportunities available in the United States. On his 49th birthday, here are some interesting facts about the entrepreneur.

1. At age, 12 he created a video game and sold it to a computer magazine.

2. Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk is a model. She is a registered dietician and released a book, 'A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success', in 2019.

3. Like many billionaire entrepreneurs Steve Jobs and others, Musk's official annual salary for Tesla Motors is just $1.

4. As of April 2020, Musk had a net worth of $24.6 billion. He became a millionaire in 1999 at age 27 when he sold Zip2 for over $340 million. With a 7% share of the company, Musk received $22 million for the deal.

5. Elon Musk became an American citizen in 2002, at age 31.

6. In 1999, Musk co-founded X.com, an online payment company that eventually became PayPal before being acquired by eBay for $1.5 billion in stock (of which $165 million was given to Musk).

7. Elon Musk's IQ is estimated to be 155.

8. Elon Musk has been married three times, whom he subsequently divorced of which he married British actress Talulah Riley twice.

9. Musk has five sons including one set of twins and one set of triplets whom he shares custody of with his first wife, Canadian fantasy author Justine Wilson.

SpaceX is the first commercial company to recover a spacecraft from Earth's orbit, and its Dragon spacecraft, the first commercial vehicle to attach to the International Space Station. In 2013, Musk introduced his latest endeavour -- the Hyperloop, a new form of transportation that could send people from San Francisco to Los Angeles in half an hour by way of pressurized tubes.

Musk currently holds the 25th spot on Forbes’ list of the Most Powerful People in the world.

