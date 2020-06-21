So, is the world going to end today? The end of the world has been falsely predicted in the past on numerous occasions in the past. But some conspiracy theorists believe the latest prediction, which states that on June 21, 2020, the world is going to end, could be right. Remember the Mayan calendar which made doomsday prophecy claiming that an apocalypse will occur on December 21, 2012? It turns out that the reading was wrong and it is today, when life will turn upside down. It’s been quite a few hours, and we are doing good so far. But the tension still exist. So, to keep fears at bay, netizens decided to flood their Twitter timeline with #MayanCalendar funny memes and jokes to express what they are feeling about the latest doomsday prediction. End of the World on June 21? What Was Mayan Calendar’s Original Prediction on ‘2012 Apocalypse’? Here’s What You May Not Have Known About the Doomsday Prediction.

Doomsday prophecies have a rich history. In 2012, conspiracy theorists suggested that the world will most certainly end on December 21, as per prediction by the Mayan calendar. Now, some conspiracy theorists believe that the reading went wrong. Scientist Paolo Tagoluguin in a now-deleted tweet explained that following the Julian calendar, we are ‘technically’ in 2012 and the new calculation states that the world will end on June 21, 2020.

We are living in a time when there so many things are happening all at once. Considering so many events that are happening around the globe, chances of falling for such doomsday prophecies are possible. Hence, to lighten the already stressful moment, Twitter users are doing their best they always can—making more and more memes. Mayan Calendar funny memes and jokes are all over the microblogging platform, as netizens use humour to battle the stress. What Is Doomsday? Is the World End Date June 21, 2020 As per Julian Calendar? What Did the Mayan Calendar Predict? FAQs on End of the World Prediction Answered.

Check Tweets:

#mayancalendar Mayan calendar : 21 June is doomsday What I will be doing: pic.twitter.com/KTUMIU6mWU — Elon Musk 2.0 ➐ (@Archie_slays) June 20, 2020

#MayanCalendar Memes

#mayancalendar nothing happened as expected 2020: pic.twitter.com/QnXQWE7AAE — Xi Xi Jini ping (@satymmmm) June 20, 2020

#mayancalendar After this I don't think I can take this seriously anymore pic.twitter.com/LiS9vNcfqo — Aryavarta (@ComeBackTime__) June 20, 2020

#mayancalendar . Everyone:Mayan calender predict that work will end today Me who survive 2012: . pic.twitter.com/Nx3NrFaKe4 — Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) June 20, 2020

#mayancalendar lol its 21 June nothing happened 2020: pic.twitter.com/jR952Rsa4T — Xi Xi Jini ping (@satymmmm) June 20, 2020

When it's already been more than 2 hours into 21 June 2020 and nothing is happening#mayancalendar #doomsday pic.twitter.com/cSKtEWEYcD — Sujoyata Paul (@Sujoyata) June 20, 2020

6 hours into 21st June and I’m still breathing#mayancalendar pic.twitter.com/vHISCcRTKq — hazelnutlattè (@MacchiatoSoul) June 21, 2020

Me all dressed up and waiting for the apocalypse, because I don't want to look stupid when the world ends #mayancalendar pic.twitter.com/hmtgGwcajb — gochii_gang (@gochii_gang) June 20, 2020

Mayan calendar: APOCALYPSE ON 21 June 2020 Elon Musk: Let's go to Mars Mayan calendar: #mayancalendar pic.twitter.com/hiXiB74VA8 — Abhishek Mathur (@X_abhishek08) June 21, 2020

Will the world end today? Like we said, doomsday prophecies have a rich history, which means it is not anything new. The end of the world has falsely been predicted in the past years. NASA dismisses the latest claim as just plain conspiracies and no evidence. As of now, there is no scientific theory that can hint an apocalypse to occur today. So, we all can calm down and enjoy some light-hearted memes.

