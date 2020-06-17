What Is Doomsday? Is the World End Date June 21, 2020 As per Julian Calendar? What Did the Mayan Calendar Predict? FAQs on End of the World Prediction Answered

Is the world going to end? This is one question which must be running in your since quite a few days. Whether you should believe in such predictions or not is a whole another debate on the other side. A now-deleted tweet by Scientist Paolo Tagaloguin has created an online stir, after he explained and said why on June 21, the world would end. As per conspiracy theorists, the 2012 apocalypse prediction reading of Mayan calendar was wrong and citing Julian calendar they say that the world will end this week. So will the world actually end on June 21? What is doomsday? What are Mayan and Julian calendars? What was the actual prediction of the Mayan calendar? These questions, along with many more, must be running into your mind at this moment. So, in this article, we bring you the answers to the frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to Doomsday June 21 prediction. Scared of Doomsday? Positive Quotes and Motivational Sayings to Beat 'End of the World' News Blues and Look Toward Better Future.

What is Doomsday?

To put it in simple words, doomsday is the last day of the world’s existence, time or event of a crisis or a great danger. There is a Doomsday Clock which is a symbol that represents the likelihood of a man-made global catastrophe. The clock is a metaphor for threats to humanity from unchecked scientific and technical advances.

What Are the Mayan and Julian Calendars?

A majority of people across the world now use the Gregorian calendar, which is believed to have come into existence in 1582. Before this, people used different calendars to keep track of dates. Among them were the Mayan and Julian calendar, which were mostly used.

What is the Theory Behind June 21 Doomsday Prediction?

According to experts, the Gregorian calendar was introduced to reflect the time it takes Earth to orbit the Sun. But it is believed that during the shift, 11 days were lost from the year that was once determined by the Julian calendar. Over the time these lost days add up, and now conspiracy theorists opine that we should actually be in 2012 and not 2020. Scientist Paolo Tagaloguin explained in a now-deleted tweet, “Following the Julian Calendar; we were technically in 2012. The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years.”

What Was the Actual Doomsday Prediction of Mayan Calendar?

According to researchers and a lot of studies, the Mayan calendar actually never predicted the world to end in 2012. As per Maya, when one great cycle ends, another begins. “It’s about rebirth, not death,” Maya scholar Ricardo Agurcia was quoted saying in a National Geographic report, in 2012.

Will the World End on June 21?

You must know that doomsday prophecies have a rich history, and believers tend to overlook the scientific evidence that disproves them. NASA rejected the claims of theorists who believe that June 21 will be the last day on Earth. They dismissed saying that these are just plain conspiracies and have no theories to back the prophecies. “For any claims of disaster or dramatic changes in 2012, where is the science? Where is the evidence? There is none, and for all the fictional assertions, whether they are made in books, movies, documentaries or over the Internet, we cannot change that simple fact,” NASA was quoted saying in reports. Failed Doomsday Predictions: As Conspiracy Theorists Cite Julian Calendar to Predict World End Date to Be June 21, Take a Look at 7 Times Such Prophecies Went Wrong.

Given the current circumstances, it is easy to fall for such claims, but it is important to note here that these are just beliefs, and there is no sign of any apocalypse to occur.

