Doomsday This Month? Conspiracy Theorists Cite Julian Calendar to Predict World End Date to Be June 21; Claim Mayan Calendar Stating 2012 Apocalypse Was Read Wrong!

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:01 PM IST
End of the world (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Is the world coming to an end on June 21? Is this year basically 2012 disguised as 2020? So many questions have clouded our minds given the way the year has been treating us. The year 2020 has been no less than a movie showing us what the apocalypse may look like but it is the conspiracy theorists giving away the confirmation that is garnering attention! The "end of the world" conspiracy theories have piqued interest ever since the Coronavirus pandemic broke out. Numerous theories, mostly fake reports have been doing rounds. Just recently, scientist Paolo Tagalogun issued a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, saying that using the “Julian Calendar” technically has the world in 2012 at the moment. Sends chills down the spine right? While everyone's jokingly passing off the apocalyptic seeming year, this new theory about doomsday is too close then you can imagine. As per conspiracy theorists, the Mayan calendar which predicted the 2012 Apocalypse was read wrong and the world is about to end on June 21! Wait, what? Doomsday in 2020? Shocking Prophecies Claim The World Will End in These Apocalyptic Events.

As per reports in The Mirror UK, a bizarre theory was posted on Twitter by a scientist. It gave reference to the Gregorian calendar which was introduced in 1582. It states that it lost on 11 days of a year to calculate the time Earth takes to orbit around the sun. Now, these 11 days over 286 years added up to 2012, marking it as a doomsday year. So technically, we are still in the year 2012 and not 2020. So there's no discrepancy in Mayan calendar as we skipped 8 years as per this calculation. 21 December 2012 becomes June 21, 2020, in the Gregorian calendar. Now, the end of the world comes on June 21, which is a week away from now! Interestingly, some netizens also believed that Mayan was dyslexic and had written doomsday in 2021 as 2012.

Here's a Tweet About The Calculation:

Meanwhile, NASA has dismissed off these claims as just plain conspiracies with no evidence. They state, "For any claims of disaster or dramatic changes in 2012, where is the science? Where is the evidence? There is none, and for all the fictional assertions, whether they are made in books, movies, documentaries or over the Internet, we cannot change that simple fact." Although the happenings around the world may be linked to biblical references time and again, these are just beliefs. So, rest assured there is no asteroid heading towards the earth or no sign of an apocalypse in the next week.

