Mumbai, May 16: A man who drank two litres of energy drink every day recently suffered a cardiac failure. The youth had cardiac issues after consuming a sizable amount of the beverage each day for two years, according to the British Medical Journal Case Reports.

After four months of increased shortness of breath, breathlessness while lying down, and weight loss, doctors in London reported sending the guy in his 20s to critical care. Prime Energy Drink Causes Heart Attack? School Kid Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Drinking the Beverage in UK.

Additional testing indicated that the Londoner had previously experienced episodes of dyspepsia, tremor, and heart palpitations, but he had never sought medical help. The young man acknowledged that during the previous few years, he had been consuming two litres of energy drink every day.

According to the report, energy drinks can cause irregular cardiac rhythms and can cause overstimulation of the sympathetic nervous system, which may have contributed to the patient's symptoms.

The patient continued, saying that his habit even interfered with his studies and made it necessary for him to leave university since he was unable to focus.

Doctors were informed by the man that giving up energy drinks was tough for him because doing so would cause him to suffer from acute headaches. "I was eventually admitted to the ICU”, the individual was quoted saying in the report.

Doctors discovered the patient had renal and heart failure after performing more testing. The kidney failure was once thought to be caused by a different, underlying health condition; however, experts now believe it may be related to excessive energy drink usage. Alcohol With Energy Drinks May Worsen Violence, Risky Behaviour.

The patient's symptoms improved once he started taking medicine and stopped drinking energy drinks, contrary to initial medical predictions that he would require a combination heart and kidney transplant.

