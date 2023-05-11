Mumbai, May 11: After a youngster had a cardiac arrest immediately after consuming the new Prime Energy drink, schoolchildren have been advised against doing so. The administrators of the 474-student Milton Primary School in Newport, Wales, contacted parents of the students after one of them required stomach pumping after being brought to the hospital.

According to the initial reports, the incident took place over the weekend, off school grounds. Further, a parent reported their child's cardiac incident over the weekend after consuming a Prime energy drink. The Prime Sports and Energy Drink from YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

Although the youngster is now doing well, the parent wanted to publish this as a reminder of the possible negative repercussions, according to reports.

About the Drink

When it first went on sale, the Prime Hydration drink—which was created by an English YouTuber KSI and American YouTuber Logan Paul—it flew off the shelves. Youths have been clamouring to get their hands on the product since the YouTubers enjoys a comparatively larger fan base.

However, as per the Prime's website, minors under the age of 18 should not use the energy drink. Prime Hydration is available in six various flavours, including the brand-new Limited Edition Orange and Mango, Meta Moon, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop.

The beverage has zero sugar and about 20 calories each bottle. It contains electrolytes, B vitamins, and BCAAs and 10 per cent coconut water.

The British Soft Drinks Association stated in a statement from the previous year that regulatory agencies from all over the world had approved of the safety of energy drinks and the substances they contain. Alcohol With Energy Drinks May Worsen Violence, Risky Behaviour.

Manufacturers of energy drinks have done everything they can to be transparent about the appropriateness of their products. Retailers, schools, and parents all have a responsibility to teach kids about consuming caffeine and sugar in all forms.

