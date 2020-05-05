ETA Aquarids Meteor Shower 2020 Photos: Halley’s Comet Leaves a Beautiful Trail in the Dark Night Sky

Eta Aquarids meteor shower (Photo Credits: @jovelynbmateo Twitter)

Eta Aquarids meteor shower created by debris from Comet Halley rained down today. Stargazers were treated to a stunning celestial event as the night sky brightened up. They are generally visible from between April 19 to May 28 each year and this year it peaked on May 5. Every year, Eta Aquariids meteor shower peak during early May as Earth passes through the debris trail from Halley's Comet (1P/Halley). As the shower created a stunning show in heaven, stargazers and sky lovers took to social media sharing pictures of the meteors as they swift past in the skies. Check below to find a collection of beautiful Eta Aquarids meteor shower. ETA Aquarids Meteor Shower 2020 Date and Time: Know All About Shooting Stars Set to Grace Skies Soon.

Talking about the shower, Associate Professor Michael Brown, from the Monash School of Physics and Astronomy was quoted as saying, "The Eta Acquarids are tiny grains of dust that originated in Halley's comet. The dust slams into the atmosphere at 66 kilometres per second, burning up at roughly 100 kilometres altitude, producing meteors, or shooting stars." Eta Aquarids was best visible for people in the Southern Hemisphere. It's the clear night sky sans the city lights which makes the celestial events bright.

Check Out Pictures of Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower:

After sahur treat✨ Alhamdulillah I get to catch the Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower, Jupiter-Saturn-Mars alignment & the Milky Way stretching across the sky in the same time! ✨ One of the beautiful mornings I have ever experienced & forever grateful to grow up in a dark sky area 🌌 pic.twitter.com/hETjP0WQvT — Syahirah Stargazer✨ (@Astro_Syahirah) May 4, 2020

Beautiful!

ETA aquarids meteor shower. make a wish! 💫 pic.twitter.com/Z390Hk34UB — Jovelyn Mateo (@jovelynbmateo) May 4, 2020

So Serene!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Tierney (@jhtierney) on May 4, 2020 at 4:07pm PDT

WOW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Copp (@philcoppphotos) on May 4, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT

Let's Make a Wish!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✖️ Simon Beedle Photography ✖️ (@simonbeedlephotography) on May 4, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Orionids meteor shower also originates from the same comet in October. Also, there are more celestial events coming up. Super Flower Moon will appear May 7 at 10:45 UTC. The Halley's Comet is visible from Earth only every 76 years as that is the time it takes to make a complete revolution around the Sun. It was last seen in 1986 and will be next visible again until 2061. According to NASA, vaporising debris comes flying into our atmosphere at a speed of 1,48,000 miles per hour.