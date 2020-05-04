ETA Aquarids Meteor Shower 2020 Date and Time: Know All About Shooting Stars Set to Grace Skies Soon

Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Eta Aquarids meteor shower is one of two meteor showers created by debris from Comet Halley. They are generally visible from between April 19 to May 28 each year with peak activity on or around May 5. Eta Aquarids meteor shower 2020 will be at its peak on May 6. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks each year during early May as Earth passes through the debris trail from Halley's Comet (1P/Halley). The Orionids meteor shower also originated from the same comet in October.

Eta Aquarids Date And Time

The Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower will peak on the night between May 5 and May 6. You can best see it on May 4 around 1:20 am UTC. Eta Aquarids are best visible for people in the Southern Hemisphere, while it is also visible in the northern hemisphere. Those waiting to see Eta Aquarids, should look for a clear night sky where city lights do not interrupt. However, as the shower is peaking close to a full moon, only the brightest of shooting stars will be visible. Super Flower Moon will appear May 7 at 10:45 UTC.

The Halley's Comet is visible from Earth about every 76 years as that is the time it takes to make a complete revolution around the Sun. It was last seen in 1986 and won't be visible again until 2061. As Halley sweeps closest to the sun, it leaves a "river of rubble" and when Earth interacts with it, they race through an atmosphere at high speed resulting in "shooting stars". According to NASA, vaporising debris comes flying into our atmosphere at a speed of 1,48,000 miles per hour. And these fast meteors leave glowing dust "trains" behind them, causing magnificent "shooting stars."