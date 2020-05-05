2020 ETA Aquariids Live Streaming Time and Place: Watch Halley’s Comet’s Meteor Shower Peak on May 4–5 Night Skies

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Sky gazers are incredibly excited as the ETA Aquarids meteor shower could occur any moment from now. They are generally visible between April 19 and May 28 each year, with peak activity on or around May 5. The ETA Aquariids are one of the two meteor showers from Halley’s Comet. The 2020 ETA Acquarids Meteor Shower is expected to be at its peak from Monday night into Tuesday morning, May 4 to May 5. According to reports, the meteor shower will be at its peak at around 2:30 am Eastern Standard Time (EST). Only a few hours are left for the meteor activity to grace the night sky. So, how, where and when can you watch the ETA Aquarids Meteor Shower 2020? In this article, we bring you the ETA Aquariids Meteor Shower Live Streaming video, and other details through which you can enjoy the great and rare sightings of the year. ETA Aquarids Meteor Shower 2020 Date and Time: Know All About Shooting Stars Set to Grace Skies Soon.

ETA Aquariids Meteor Shower Date and Time

The ETA Aquariids Meteor Shower is expected to peak around May 5, 2020. There could be as many as 60 sightings per hours. According to reports, the meteor shower will grace the sky at around 2:30 am EST. The event coincides with the upcoming full moon, which is also a Supermoon, on May 7, 2020. The amount of visible Acquarid meteors will also be affected by weather conditions where you live.

Watch ETA Aquariids Meteor Shower 2020 Live Streaming:

ETA Acquariid meteor shower is Halley’s Comet. Planet Earth crosses the comet’s orbital path each spring between April and May. This happens again in October, which creates the Orionid Meteor Shower. Specks from the ETA Acquarid streak through the sky at about 148,000 miles per hour, making it one of the fastest meteor showers. The ETA Acquarid’s display will be better seen from the Southern Hemisphere, where people usually enjoy between 20 and 30 meteor showers per hour during its peak. If you live in an urban area and want to enjoy the striking event, it is advisable to drive to a place which is not littered with city lights that will obstruct your view. For those, living in the Northern Hemisphere and have rare chances to the sighting, can catch the beautiful glimpse, live in videos. Super Flower Moon 2020 Date and Time: How and When to See the Fourth and Final Supermoon of This Year.

Find an open area with a comprehensive view of the sky, make sure you have a chair or blanket, so that you can look straight up enjoying the mesmerising view. As the shower is peaking close to a full moon, only the brightest of shooting stars are expected to be visible. The Super Flower Moon will grace the sky on May 7, 2020.